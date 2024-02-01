News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt plans to borrow Rs 14.13 lakh cr from market in FY25

Govt plans to borrow Rs 14.13 lakh cr from market in FY25

Source: PTI
February 01, 2024 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday proposed to borrow Rs 14.13 lakh crore by issuing dated securities to meet revenue shortfall in the next financial year starting on April 1.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

This is lower than last year's gross borrowing estimate of Rs 15.43 lakh crore, which was the highest ever.

The lower borrowing estimate for 2024-25 is on account of growing tax revenue and the government's resolve to meet its fiscal consolidation roadmap.

 

About net borrowing estimate, Sitharaman while presenting the interim Budget for 2024-25 said it would be Rs 11.75 lakh crore during the next financial year.

As a result, the government would make repayment of Rs 2,37,818 crore during the year.

"The gross and net market borrowings through dated securities during 2024-25 are estimated at Rs 14.13 and Rs 11.75 lakh crore respectively. Both will be less than that in 2023-24. Now that the private investments are happening at scale, the lower borrowings by the Central Government will facilitate larger availability of credit for the private sector," she said.

There are signs of private investment picking up in the steel and cement sector due to massive capital expenditure by the government.

Against the estimate of Rs 10 lakh crore for 2023-24, the government has earmarked Rs 11.11 lakh crore during the next year.

As per the revised estimate for FY24, the capital expenditure would be Rs 9.5 lakh crore, short by Rs 50,000 crore over the BE for the current fiscal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Good or bad? Rate Sitharaman's pre-poll Budget!
Good or bad? Rate Sitharaman's pre-poll Budget!
Poor, women, youth, farmers 'castes' for our govt: FM
Poor, women, youth, farmers 'castes' for our govt: FM
Budget: Tourism infra to be developed on Lakshadweep
Budget: Tourism infra to be developed on Lakshadweep
Will You Visit Amrit Udyan This Year?
Will You Visit Amrit Udyan This Year?
Rs 47.66 lakh cr: Size of Sitharaman's sixth budget
Rs 47.66 lakh cr: Size of Sitharaman's sixth budget
'I told ya, I'd make a bowler out of ya'
'I told ya, I'd make a bowler out of ya'
Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home
Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rs 11.11L cr budget expenditure is sweet spot: Modi

Rs 11.11L cr budget expenditure is sweet spot: Modi

FM promises housing scheme for deserving middle class

FM promises housing scheme for deserving middle class

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances