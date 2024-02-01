News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sitharaman promises housing scheme for deserving middle class

Sitharaman promises housing scheme for deserving middle class

Source: PTI
February 01, 2024 12:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government will launch a housing scheme for deserving middle class to buy or build their own houses, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Housing

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said the government will also adopt an economic approach that facilitates sustainable development and improves productivity.

 

She also mentioned about rooftop solarisation to ensure one crore household free electricity of up to 300 units per month, leading to household savings of Rs 15,000-18,000 annually.

The finance minister said the government will set up more medical colleges, utilising existing hospital infrastructure.

Besides, utmost attention will be paid to the development of the eastern region and its people.

Union Budget 2024-25: Complete Coverage

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sitharaman has no good news for taxpayers
Sitharaman has no good news for taxpayers
Budget 2024: Key numbers to watch out for
Budget 2024: Key numbers to watch out for
Economy saw profound positive transformation: FM
Economy saw profound positive transformation: FM
Stunningly Sweet Pooja Sawant
Stunningly Sweet Pooja Sawant
Injured Jack Leach ruled out of 2nd Test
Injured Jack Leach ruled out of 2nd Test
Tiger Doesn't Like Being Compared To Jackie
Tiger Doesn't Like Being Compared To Jackie
Nirmalaji, Don't Forget This India
Nirmalaji, Don't Forget This India

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Market is headed for an eventful 2024'

'Market is headed for an eventful 2024'

'Investors could tilt towards largecaps'

'Investors could tilt towards largecaps'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances