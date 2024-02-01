News
Good or bad? Rate Sitharaman's pre-poll Budget!

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: February 01, 2024 14:53 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the interim budget -- her sixth overall -- ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

 

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet as she arrives at Parliament to present the interim Budget 2024 on the second day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, February 1, 2024. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

In her record sixth budget presentation, Sitharaman said there are no changes in tax rates for direct and indirect taxes, including import duties.

However, wooing the middle class ahead of the general elections, the FM announced a scheme to help those living in rented accommodations or slums to acquire a house.

 

So tell us, does Sitharaman's budget deserve cheers or boos? 

Union Budget 2024: Complete Coverage 

 

