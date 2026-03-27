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Home  » Business » India-Africa Initiative Aims to Bridge AI Skills Gap

India-Africa Initiative Aims to Bridge AI Skills Gap

By Fakir Hassen
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 23:28 IST

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JNS Cloud Solutions and upGrad Enterprise have launched the Africa AI Skilling Initiative, a collaborative effort to empower African talent with crucial AI skills and drive digital transformation across the continent.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Key Points

  • JNS Cloud Solutions and upGrad Enterprise launch the Africa AI Skilling Initiative to drive digital transformation.
  • The initiative aims to bridge the significant skills gap in Africa, particularly in South Africa, by providing practical AI training.
  • The partnership leverages India's experience in building digital infrastructure to support Africa's economic growth.
  • The programme focuses on ensuring that acquired AI skills translate directly into improved employability for African talent.
  • The CII-India Business Forum South Africa will support the initiative's expansion across various sectors.

India-based JNS Cloud Solutions has officially launched the Africa AI Skilling Initiative in partnership with global ed-tech giant upGrad Enterprise, aimed at accelerating digital transformation across the continent.

Hosted at the Consulate General of India in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the event marked the formalisation of a strategic partnership with JNS Cloud Solutions, which has maintained a robust presence in South Africa since 2013 and upGrad Enterprise, which has empowered over 10 million learners globally.

 

The latter will provide the technical backbone for the initiative.

"This new initiative leverages India's proven track record in building scalable digital public infrastructure to support Africa's growing economic aspirations," said Nagaraju Gurrala, CEO of JNS Cloud Solutions.

"The core philosophy of the initiative is to move beyond theoretical engagement with Artificial Intelligence toward practical, real-world capacity building," he added.

Acting Consul General for India Harish Kumar highlighted the depth of the IndiaAfrica collaboration.

"The future of AI must be inclusive, human-centric, and development-oriented," Kumar emphasised, as he shared how India's experience in skilling ecosystems serves as a relevant model for Africa's youth-heavy demographic.

"The launch at the Consulate General of India reflects a shared vision between the two nations, viewing technology not merely as a business tool, but as a primary driver for long-term socio-economic development.

As AI becomes increasingly central to the global future of work, this initiative positions African talent at the forefront of the next industrial revolution, with expertise from India being shared," Kumar added.

"The launch at the Consulate General of India reflects a shared vision between the two nations, viewing technology not merely as a business tool, but as a primary driver for long-term socio-economic development. As AI becomes increasingly central to the global future of work, this initiative positions African talent at the forefront of the next industrial revolution," Kumar noted.

Addressing the Skills Gap

The urgency of the initiative is underscored by startling educational statistics in South Africa, where nearly 800,000 students compete annually for only 200,000 university placements. This leaves a massive gap that traditional academic structures cannot fill.

Dhruv Mehra, Global Head of upGrad Enterprise, explained that the goal is to ensure skills translate into immediate employability.

"Through this collaboration with JNS Cloud Solutions, we are building structured pathways that connect learning directly with enterprise-grade cloud environments.

Support for the project is already gaining momentum within the local business community."

Business Community Support

Nihar Patnaik, President, the CII-India Business Forum South Africa, confirmed that his organisation would actively facilitate the expansion of the initiative across various sectors in South Africa.

"We will work in close collaboration with JNS Cloud Solutions to ensure meaningful impact and deeper integration within South Africa's ecosystem," Patnaik said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Fakir Hassen in Johannesburg, South Africa
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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