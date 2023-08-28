News
Rediff.com  » Business » Jio Fin capitalised with Rs 1.2 lakh crore: Mukesh Ambani

Jio Fin capitalised with Rs 1.2 lakh crore: Mukesh Ambani

Source: PTI
August 28, 2023 15:53 IST
Jio Financial Services, the newest addition to the growing empire of Reliance Industries Ltd, has been capitalised with a net worth of Rs 1.2 lakh crore to create one of the world's highest capitalised financial services platforms at inception, chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Mukesh Ambani

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani with his wife and CEO Nita Ambani and mother Kokilaben. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at company's annual general meeting, he said JFS will consolidate its payments infrastructure with a ubiquitous offering for both consumers and merchants, further driving digital payment adoption for India.

 

"JFS products will not just compete with current industry benchmarks but also explore path-breaking features such as blockchain-based platforms and CBDC," he said.

"JFS will enter the insurance segment to offer simple, yet smart, life, general, and health insurance products."

Just like Jio and Retail, JFS too will prove to be an invaluable addition to the Reliance ecosystem of customer-facing businesses, he said.

"This is a highly capital-intensive business," he said.

"Reliance has capitalised JFS with a net worth of Rs 120,000 crore to create one of the world's highest capitalised financial service platforms at inception."

Source: PTI
 
