Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- on Monday were appointed on the board of his energy-to-technology conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, in what is seen as a clear path of succession planning at India's most valuable company.

IMAGE: RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani addresses the conglomerate's AGM, Mumbai, August 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Video screen grab

The board of Reliance met ahead of the company's annual general meeting to approve the appointment of twins Isha and Akash as well as Anant, as the "non-executive directors of the company," the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Last year, the 66-year-old tycoon had made way for his first-born Akash Ambani to become the chairman of India's largest mobile firm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Ambani, however, continued to be the chairman of Jio Platforms, the firm that holds Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Akash's twin sister, Isha, 31, was identified for Reliance's retail arm and the youngest sibling Anant for new energy business.