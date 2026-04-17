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India's Forex Reserves Surge Past $700 Billion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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April 17, 2026 22:29 IST

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India's foreign exchange reserves have crossed the crucial $700 billion mark, surging by $3.825 billion to $700.946 billion during the week ended April 10, signalling a robust recovery and strengthening the nation's economic resilience.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's forex reserves increased by $3.825 billion to $700.946 billion during the week ended April 10.
  • This marks a significant recovery after a period of decline due to Middle East conflict and RBI intervention.
  • Foreign currency assets, a major component, rose by $3.127 billion to $555.983 billion.
  • The value of gold reserves also saw an increase of $601 million, reaching $121.343 billion.
  • Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the IMF also showed modest gains.
 

India's forex reserves jumped $3.82 billion to $700.95 billion during the week ended April 10, says RBI.

In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped $9.06 billion to $697.12 billion.

Recovery After Recent Volatility

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.49 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the Middle East conflict which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Forex performance graph

For the week ended April 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.13 billion to $555.98 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Components of the Reserves

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves increased by $601 million to $121.34 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $56 million to $18.76 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $41 million to $4.86 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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