Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani, the dynamic founder and chairman of the Adani Group, has officially surpassed Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani to claim the title of Asia's richest person, reflecting a significant shift in the global wealth landscape.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Gautam Adani's net worth surged to $92.6 billion, placing him 19th globally and making him Asia's richest person.

Mukesh Ambani now ranks 20th globally with a net worth of $90.8 billion.

The Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is India's largest integrated infrastructure group, expanding into various B2C sectors.

Adani has committed $70 billion to India's green energy transition and $7 billion for healthcare, education, and skill development in rural India.

Elon Musk remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $656 billion.

Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person, according to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

As per the rankings released on Friday, Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, now ranks 19th globally with a net worth of $92.6 billion.

In comparison, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, stands at the 20th position with a net worth of $90.8 billion.

The development comes as Adani's net worth witnessed a surge, helping him move ahead of Ambani in the global wealth rankings.

Global Wealth Rankings

Globally, Elon Musk continues to lead the richest person list, holding the top position with a net worth of $656 billion.

He is followed by Larry Page (Cofounder and board member, Alphabet) at $286 billion and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) at $269 billion.

Other prominent names in the global rankings include Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) and Larry Ellison (co-founder of software giant Oracle), reflecting the continued dominance of technology entrepreneurs among the world's richest individuals.

Adani Group's Diversified Portfolio and Philanthropy

Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is India's largest integrated infrastructure group and has been expanding its footprint across multiple sectors.

Traditionally focused on B2B segments, the group is increasingly entering B2C businesses.

The group's diversified portfolio includes transport logistics, integrated energy infrastructure spanning generation, transmission and distribution, natural resources, airports, defence and aerospace, data centres, cement, media, roads, rail, metro, real estate, urban redevelopment, food FMCG, digital platforms and business incubation.

According to the Adani Group, Gautam Adani is India's first founder and first-generation entrepreneur to lead a business group to a market capitalisation of over $200 billion.

He is contributing $7 billion to help upgrade healthcare, education, and skill development in rural India.

He has also committed $70 billion to facilitate India's green energy transition.

With a combined current market cap of over $150 billion, the Adani Group is a portfolio of twelve publicly traded companies that follow the synergetic philosophies of Nation Building and Growth with Goodness.