Oil price crash as Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz, easing 'war-risk' premium

Global oil prices have plummeted following Iran's announcement of the full reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz, effectively dismantling the 'war-risk' premium and offering significant economic relief to energy-importing nations worldwide.

Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Key Points Oil prices, including Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate, crashed by 10-11 per cent after Iran announced the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The reopening effectively removed the 'war-risk' premium that had been factored into oil prices during recent tensions between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi confirmed the reopening, linking it to a broader regional de-escalation and a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy artery, handling approximately 20 per cent of global oil consumption, and its closure had threatened a major global energy shock.

The price crash offers significant economic relief to major energy-importing nations like India, which relies heavily on crude imports.

Global energy markets experienced a dramatic correction on Friday as oil prices nosedived following the announcement that Iran has fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

The move effectively dismantled the "war-risk" premium that had gripped the market during the recent high-stakes standoff between Washington and Tehran.

Iran on Friday declared the Strait of Hormuz "completely open" for commercial transit.

The move followed a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and an optimistic tone from the US administration regarding broader regional de-escalation.

Market Reaction and Official Confirmations

Benchmark Brent crude crashed 11 per cent to around $88 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 10 per cent to $81.5 a barrel, as traders rushed to unwind the "war-risk" premium built up during the US-Iran standoff.

The market slump was triggered by an announcement from US President Donald Trump, on Truth Social: "IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU," the President posted, signalling a breakthrough in regional tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi also confirmed the reopening, linking the move to the broader regional stability following the recently enacted truce in Lebanon.

Aragchi stated that the waterway is now "completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire," providing a vital window of relief for global shipping.

Significance for Global Energy and India

The 30-kilometre-wide Strait of Hormuz is the world's most critical energy artery, handling roughly 20 per cent of global oil consumption.

Its effective closure during the recent weeks of conflict had threatened to trigger a massive global energy shock, forcing traders to price in a worst-case supply cutoff.

The price crash provides significant economic relief to major energy-importing nations, particularly India, which relies on imports for 89 per cent of its crude requirements.

The restoration of traffic through the Strait ensures the steady flow of Middle Eastern crude, easing the pressure on inflation-hit economies across Asia and Europe.

Analyst Outlook

While the markets have responded with immediate optimism, analysts remain cautious.

Although crude has stabilised around the $80-$90 range for now, the permanence of this "breather" depends entirely on the durability of the ceasefire and the continued absence of renewed maritime friction in the Gulf.