Markets rally over 1% as US-Iran peace talks hopes drive crude oil below $100

Indian stock markets witnessed a significant surge, with the Sensex and Nifty climbing over 1 per cent, as hopes for renewed US-Iran peace talks and a sharp decline in crude oil prices below $100 per barrel boosted investor confidence and eased inflation concerns.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Rally: Key Highlights from Today’s Market Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged over 1 per cent, with Sensex gaining 1,263.67 points and Nifty climbing 388.65 points.

The rally was primarily triggered by hopes of renewed diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran, leading to a de-escalation of geopolitical concerns.

Brent crude oil prices fell below $100 per barrel, providing significant relief for import-dependent economies like India by easing inflation pressures.

US President Donald Trump indicated that a war with Iran is 'close to over' and suggested a second round of talks could be held in Islamabad.

Major gainers among Sensex firms included InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent on Wednesday as crude oil prices fell below the $100 per barrel mark amid hopes of renewed diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,263.67 points or 1.64 per cent to settle at 78,111.24. During the day, it zoomed 1,422.85 points or 1.85 per cent to 78,270.42.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 388.65 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 24,231.30.

Sector-Wise Performance and Top Gainers Today

Among the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at $95.74 per barrel, up by 1.4 per cent.

US President Donald Trump has said that the war with Iran is "close to over," asserting that if he pulled up stakes right now, it would take Tehran 20 years to rebuild the country.

"I think it's close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over," Trump told Fox News in an interview that will be telecast later Wednesday.

As per a US media report on Tuesday, Trump said that a second round of talks with Iran could be held in Islamabad "over the next two days".

How US-Iran Ceasefire Impacted Dalal Street

Reports indicating a potential easing of tensions in the Middle East, along with renewed hopes around USâ€“Iran dialogue, helped restore risk appetite.

"This shift was further reinforced by a sharp decline in crude oil prices, with Brent falling below the 95 dollar mark.

"For an import-dependent economy like India, this provides meaningful relief by easing inflation pressures, supporting the currency, and improving margin outlook across sectors," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.

"Optimism around potential USâ€“Iran negotiations supported a broad-based market sentiment, driving oil prices below $100 as expectations of talks outweighed concerns over supply disruption," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) again offloaded equities worth Rs 1,983.18 crore on Monday after a day's breather, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,432.30 crore.