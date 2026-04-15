Crude at $130 could unsettle growth outlook: S&P Global

S&P Global Ratings has issued a stark warning that a sustained surge in crude oil prices to $130 per barrel could significantly impede India's economic growth, deteriorate fiscal health, and exert considerable pressure on corporate and banking sectors.

Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points A sustained rise in crude oil prices to $130 per barrel could reduce India's economic growth by up to 80 basis points and worsen the government's fiscal position.

Corporate earnings are projected to decline by 15-25 per cent, and banking sector asset quality may deteriorate, with weak loans rising to around 3.5 per cent under a stress scenario.

Higher energy prices are expected to widen the current account deficit, increase production costs, drive up consumer prices, and intensify fiscal pressures.

Sectors like chemical, refining, aviation, cement, metals and mining, steel, and automotive are expected to be most affected by corporate stress and supply disruptions.

Global agencies, including the RBI, World Bank, Moody's, and ICICI Bank, have already trimmed India's growth forecasts due to rising energy costs and geopolitical risks.

A sustained rise in crude oil prices to $130 per barrel could slow India’s economic growth, weaken fiscal metrics, and strain corporate and banking sector performance, according to a scenario analysis by S&P Global Ratings released on Tuesday.

The report estimates that growth could decline by up to 80 basis points from baseline projections, while the government’s fiscal position may temporarily worsen.

Under the stress scenario, corporate earnings are projected to come under pressure, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation declining by 15-25 per cent and leverage rising by about 0.5x to 1x.

The banking system is also expected to see some deterioration in asset quality, with weak loans rising to around 3.5 per cent.

Impact on Economic Activity and Fiscal Health

“The pain of higher energy prices and supply disruptions may persist for months, crimping economic activity across households, corporations, and banks,” S&P said in a release.

The report observed that the energy shock would transmit through several channels, including a worsening current account balance, higher production costs, rising consumer prices, and fiscal pressures.

It said a sustained $10 per barrel increase in oil prices could widen the current account deficit (CAD) by about 0.4 percentage points of gross domestic product, while the rupee could face depreciation pressures amid higher external financing needs and risk-off capital flows.

Rising input costs are expected to compress corporate margins, with higher prices eventually passed on to consumers, reducing purchasing power and dampening demand, the report said.

“Energy supply disruptions that lead to fuel rationing or shortages of downstream petrochemicals and related products such as fertilisers are a risk that could hamper growth,” it added.

Fiscal pressures are likely to increase as the government may need to absorb part of the shock through lower fuel taxes or higher subsidies.

This could affect revenue collections and delay fiscal consolidation, with the possibility of missing deficit targets if subsidy spending rises.

Corporate and Banking Sector Strain

On the external front, CAD is expected to widen due to a higher oil import bill and potentially lower remittances from West Asia.

The exchange rate could weaken further, adding to imported inflation.

The report added that corporate sector stress could intensify if supply disruptions affect operations.

In a scenario where disruptions last up to six months, earnings could decline by 25-30 per cent due to lower capacity utilisation.

Sectors such as chemical, refining, aviation, cement, metals and mining, steel, and automotive are expected to be hit the hardest.

Banks could see rising stress in certain segments, particularly small and midsize enterprises, unsecured retail loans, and microfinance.

Credit losses are projected to increase, while profitability may come under pressure due to higher provisioning requirements.

Inflationary Pressures and Growth Forecasts

The report also flagged that higher energy prices and uncertainty could affect investment activity, with companies potentially delaying capital expenditure plans in the near term.

It said that Consumer Price Index is likely to rise as higher energy costs feed through the economy.

Under the stress scenario, inflation could increase to around 5.6 per cent in FY27, compared with 4.3 per cent in the base case.

The rise would be driven by higher fuel prices and increased input costs for producers, which are expected to be passed on to consumers over time, raising overall price levels and reducing purchasing power.

After easing for several months, inflation in India has begun to edge up again, driven by a combination of firming food prices and rising input costs.

Retail inflation rose to 3.4 per cent in March from 3.21 per cent in February, driven by an uptick in food and fuel prices.

The recent uptick follows a period of subdued price pressures, with inflation previously undershooting the central bank’s target range.

Global agencies and financial institutions have begun trimming India’s growth forecasts as the West Asia conflict disrupts energy markets and raises inflation risks.

The Reserve Bank of India has lowered its 2026-27 (FY27) growth projection to 6.9 per cent, while the World Bank has flagged downside risks to its 6.6 per cent estimate amid concerns over oil supply disruptions and rising prices.

Private institutions and rating agencies have made sharper downward revisions.

Moody’s has cut India’s FY27 growth forecast to 6 per cent from 6.8 per cent, citing weaker consumption, softer industrial activity, and supply disruptions in crude and liquefied petroleum gas imports.

Similarly, ICICI Bank has lowered its projection to 6.8–6.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent, pointing to energy supply constraints and a slowdown in manufacturing momentum.