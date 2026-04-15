NBFCs see rise in early-stage delinquencies from MSMEs due to West Asia war

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India are witnessing an uptick in early-stage delinquencies within their micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loan portfolios, a direct consequence of supply chain disruptions and surging raw material costs stemming from the protracted West Asia conflict.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points NBFCs are reporting a rise in early-stage delinquencies, particularly in the 30 days past due (DPD) category, for their MSME loan portfolios.

The primary drivers for this stress are supply chain disruptions and a significant increase in raw material costs, linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Operating conditions for MSMEs are also affected by disruptions in industrial clusters, including fuel shortages and labour constraints, leading to partial shutdowns in some regions.

Cash flow mismatches, caused by rising costs and delayed payments from larger buyers, are further exacerbating repayment pressures for MSMEs.

Manufacturing sectors like auto components and engineering goods, along with export-oriented industries such as textiles, are experiencing a more pronounced impact.

Several non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are witnessing a rise in early-stage delinquencies in their micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loan portfolios, driven by supply chain disruptions and a surge in raw material costs amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has now stretched beyond a month.

Industry executives said the trend, while noticeable, does not yet signal a sharp deterioration in asset quality but warrants close monitoring.

Rising Delinquencies and Geopolitical Impact

“At this stage, it is an early warning signal rather than a full-blown asset quality issue.

"However, if geopolitical uncertainties persist, delinquency risks could rise further,” an NBFC executive said.

NBFCs are tightening underwriting standards and stepping up monitoring of vulnerable accounts.

Going ahead, industry participants expect credit costs to inch up and lending to become more selective, particularly for MSMEs in stress-prone sectors.

The early signs of stress are most visible in the 30 days past due (DPD) category, typically considered a leading indicator of asset quality pressures.

“We are seeing a rise in early-stage delinquencies, particularly in the 30 DPD bucket, which signals stress building up in MSME portfolios,” said another senior NBFC executive.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Cost Pressures

Executives attributed the trend to supply chain disruptions and elevated input costs linked to the West Asia conflict.

“Volatility in crude oil and raw material prices has significantly increased production costs, compressing margins for MSMEs,” an industry executive said, adding that in some sectors, input costs have risen 25-75 per cent.

Operating conditions have also been affected by disruptions across industrial clusters, including fuel shortages, labour constraints, and production slowdowns.

In some pockets, these challenges have led to partial shutdowns.

Regional Impact and Sectoral Vulnerabilities

In Tamil Nadu, nearly 30 per cent of MSMEs in certain regions have shut operations due to input shortages, according to a report by Nomura.

“MSME-focused NBFCs will be among the first to be impacted. As supply chains are disrupted, vehicle fleet operators — and, in turn, vehicle financiers — will also see stress,” the report noted.

Cash flow mismatches are adding to repayment pressures.

“Rising costs and delays in payments from larger buyers are impacting cash flows, affecting repayment capacity,” another executive said.

The impact is more pronounced in manufacturing segments such as auto components and engineering goods, as well as export-oriented sectors like textiles and garments, which are more exposed to global demand and logistics disruptions.