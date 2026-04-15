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Home  » Business » BSNL Taps Samay Raina Buzz

BSNL Taps Samay Raina Buzz

By Gulveen Aulakh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 12:02 IST

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The post, markedly different from its usual X feed -- typically focused on low-cost tariff plans and anti-spam measures -- appears to ride on Samay Raina's popularity.

A woman measuring waist with tape in gym

IMAGE: Dosti ho ya network... Reliable hona zaroori hai BSNL -- Har Samay
BSNL promoted its connectivity services in a social media post. Photograph: Kind courtesy @BSNLCorporate/X
 

State-run carrier Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) promoted its connectivity services in a social media post on X, hashtagging stand-up comic Samay Raina and posting: 'Dosti ho ya network... reliable hona zaroori hai.

'Acha Samay? Bura Samay?

'BSNL har Samay.'

Key Points

  • BSNL leveraged Samay Raina's viral popularity to promote connectivity services through a rare moment marketing social media campaign.
  • The company is expanding 4G footprint with 23,000 new towers, targeting growth beyond its current 93 million subscriber base.
  • Despite government backing, BSNL continues to trail private telecom giants with over 1 billion combined subscribers nationwide.
  • Experts say the marketing pivot aims to attract younger users but question its effectiveness without stronger network performance.
  • BSNL plans to increase advertising spend, signalling a strategic push to improve brand perception and market share.

BSNL Samay Raina marketing push

The post, markedly different from its usual X feed -- typically focused on low-cost tariff plans and anti-spam measures -- appears to ride on Raina's popularity.

His latest video, Still Alive, based on the events of 2025, has garnered over 47 million views on YouTube in less than a week.

4G expansion and tower rollout

The outreach comes as BSNL expands its 4G services nationwide, adding 23,000 towers and sites to its existing base of over 97,000.

The company is also looking to grow its subscriber base from about 93 million as of February 2026, a sizeable portion of which remains on 2G.

Subscriber base growth challenge

The fourth-largest carrier trails market leaders Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, which together serve over 1 billion subscribers across 2G, 4G, and 5G networks.

Competition with Jio Airtel Vi

Apart from backing by government officials -- including Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has promoted BSNL's made-in-India 4G stack and its improving financial performance -- the company has largely avoided celebrity-led endorsements.

Shift towards youth audience

"This is 'Samay' marketing for sure. It's moment marketing... BSNL is trying to shift the target segment it appeals to," said brand consultant Harish Bijoor, adding that the carrier is aiming at a younger audience.

Responding to queries from Business Standard on whether BSNL would increase advertising spending to boost its subscriber share, Ravi said, "Yes, some budget will be increased", without elaborating.

Bijoor, however, said BSNL needs to strengthen its fundamentals if it wants to take on entrenched, deep-pocketed private players.

"The effort seems a bit forced. BSNL needs to take the high ground, and that must be within reach and believable.

"When you claim 'BSNL har Samay', your product -- its width and depth -- needs to be strong.

"This is a line for a pole-position player.

"I do not believe this works for BSNL right now," he said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Gulveen Aulakh
Source: source

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