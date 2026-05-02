India To Have 313 Billionaires By 2031

The country's billionaire count rose 58 per cent over the past five years to 207 in 2026.

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Key Points India's billionaire population is projected to jump 51 per cent from 207 in 2026 to 313 by 2031.

Growth pace will outstrip major economies, with China at 20 per cent and the US at 12 per cent.

India's share of global billionaires is expected to rise from 6.7 per cent to 8 per cent.

Billionaire count surged 58 per cent in five years, making India the third-largest hub after the US and China.

India's billionaire population is forecast to rise by 51 per cent from 207 in early 2026 to 313 by 2031, according to Knight Frank.

The growth rate is estimated to outperform China (20 per cent) and the US (12 per cent).

India's current share of global billionaires, at 6.7 per cent, is also expected to expand to 8 per cent over the next five years.

The country's billionaire count rose 58 per cent over the past five years to 207 in 2026, placing it as third globally after the US (914) and China (485).

This growth is a direct result of a growing economy, significant startup liquidity events, and the rise of high-income professionals leveraging the markets, said Ankita Sood, national director -- research, Knight Frank India.

The world's ultrahigh-net-worth individual (UHNWI) population increased to 713,626 in 2026, adding 162,191 individuals since 2021.

India accounted for 2.8 per cent of global UHNWIs in 2026, up from a little over 2 per cent five years earlier.

The country now has the sixth-largest UHNWI population in the world.

India's UHNWI population is also forecast to rise from 19,877 currently to 25,217 by 2031.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff