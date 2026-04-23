Vikash Lohia Tops Hurun Successors List

Karan Adani of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone emerged as the top absolute value creator, adding Rs 2.67 trillion as the company's mcap rose from Rs 42,149 crore in March 2020 to Rs 3.09 trillion in March 2026 (7.3x) -- the largest rupee addition on the list.

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Vikash Lohia, deputy managing director of Jupiter Wagons, has topped the 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Successors 50 list.

A second-generation entrepreneur, Lohia multiplied the company's market capitalisation (mcap) 152.8x in six years -- from Rs 70 crore in March 2020 to Rs 10,736 crore in March 2026.

Key Points Vikash Lohia led Hurun Successors list after Jupiter Wagons' market capitalisation surged 152.8 times between March 2020 and 2026.

Karan Adani emerged as the highest absolute wealth creator, adding Rs 2.67 trillion in market value over six years.

Top 50 successor-led companies added Rs 26.3 trillion in value, growing significantly faster than benchmark indices and GDP.

Market cap growth leaders 2026

The list ranks India's next-generation business leaders based exclusively on the growth multiple achieved by their enterprises between March 2020 and March 2026 -- a period marked by disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine and US-Israel-Iran wars, and US-led trade and tariff tensions, among others.

Amit Dahanukar (fourth generation) of Tilaknagar Industries and Abhyuday Jindal (third generation) of Jindal Stainless ranked second, with their companies' mcap rising 52.5x each.

Karan Adani value creation surge

Karan Adani of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone emerged as the top absolute value creator, adding Rs 2.67 trillion as the company's mcap rose from Rs 42,149 crore in March 2020 to Rs 3.09 trillion in March 2026 (7.3x) -- the largest rupee addition on the list.

Successors wealth transfer India

The top 50 successor-led companies together added Rs 26.3 trillion in market value between March 2020 and 2026, taking aggregate enterprise value from Rs 4.6 trillion to over Rs 30.9 trillion -- a 6.7x increase.

Collectively, these firms generate over Rs 8.2 trillion in revenue and Rs 90,168 crore in net profit, are growing revenue at an average of 14.4 per cent year-on-year, employ over 860,000 people, and spend Rs 1,028 crore on corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said India is set for the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in its history, with about $2 trillion in family business value expected to pass from founders to successors over the next decade.

He added that the Successors 50 companies have grown 2.3x faster than the Nifty 50, 2.4x faster than the Sensex, and over 4x faster than India's gross domestic product (GDP).

Their combined mcap of Rs 30.9 trillion equals nearly 9.5 per cent of India's GDP.

Women leaders Hurun ranking

The list includes 10 women across nine companies, including Vidhi Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Priya Agarwal Hebbar of Hindustan Zinc (HZL).

These companies, with a combined market value of Rs 8.16 trillion, saw growth ranging from 4x to 18x over the six-year period.

Under Hebbar, HZL delivered a return on capital employed of 63 per cent -- over 3x the Nifty 50 average of 19.5 per cent during March 2020–March 2026.

She also led CSR spending among companies on the list at Rs 268.9 crore.

Vikash Lohia tops Hurun list

The automotive (auto) and auto components sector topped the list with nine companies.

Rajesh Saluja, cofounder, chief executive officer, and managing director of ASK Private Wealth, said India's wealth-creation narrative is shifting as next-generation entrepreneurs and family offices gain prominence.

He said that successors are combining legacy with innovation and institutional governance while building capital-efficient, globally competitive businesses.

The average age of successors on the list is 42.

At 28, Chaitanya Jalan of Ramkrishna Forgings is the youngest entrant.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff