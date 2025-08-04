HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Around 60% of India's uber-rich's wealth parked in realty and gold: Bernstein

Around 60% of India's uber-rich's wealth parked in realty and gold: Bernstein

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 04, 2025 12:30 IST

x

Around 60 per cent of India's Uber rich wealth is still parked in real estate and gold, according to a report by Bernstein.

Rich Indians

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Uber rich individuals includes Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNI), High Net Worth Individuals (HNI), and the Affluent class.

The report stated "Uber Rich own approx. $2.7 Tn in serviceable assets, approx. 60 per cent wealth still parked in real-estate & gold".

 

As per the report, India's total household assets are valued at $19.6 trillion.

Out of this, $11.6 trillion, which is 59 per cent, is held by the top wealth bracket referred to as the "Uber Rich".

This group includes the Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNI), High Net Worth Individuals (HNI), and the Affluent class.

Together, they account for just about 1 per cent of Indian households but hold 60 per cent of the total assets and 70 per cent of the financial assets in the country.

Of the $11.6 trillion held by the Uber Rich, only $2.7 trillion is considered to be in serviceable financial assets like direct equity, mutual funds, insurance, and bank or government deposits.

This $2.7 trillion is defined as the "Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)" for wealth managers, suggesting that this segment of financial assets can be actively managed, advised on, or invested.

As per report, the remaining $8.9 trillion is parked in non-serviceable assets such as physical real estate, gold, promoter equity, and currency assets, areas that are traditionally not managed by wealth managers or are harder to reallocate easily.

Breaking down the Uber Rich group further, the report showed that there are around 35,000 UHNI households with a net worth of over $12 million.

These households have an average income of $4.8 million and average assets of $54 million, out of which $24 million are financial assets.

Together, the Uber Rich control $4.5 trillion in financial assets, nearly 70 per cent of the country's total financial assets.

The report also highlighted that there is a significant opportunity for Indian wealth managers, especially in servicing the country's ultra-wealthy households.

It pointed out that income disparity in India is significant, but wealth disparity is even more striking.

The top 1 per cent earns 40 per cent of all income, while the bottom majority, or the "Rest of India," holds a very small portion of both income and assets.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bihar Now Among Top 10 Investor States!
Bihar Now Among Top 10 Investor States!
India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries
India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries
Why Banks Are Speaking Local Languages
Why Banks Are Speaking Local Languages
Mahindra XEV 9e Mid Variant: The Future Is Here!
Mahindra XEV 9e Mid Variant: The Future Is Here!
Auto firms align dispatches with retail demand
Auto firms align dispatches with retail demand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge

webstory image 2

Veggie Spring Rolls: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

In the Footsteps of Mahavatar Narsimha

VIDEOS

Stylish Touchdown: Zareen Khan at Mumbai Airport0:58

Stylish Touchdown: Zareen Khan at Mumbai Airport

Thousands Visit Kashi Vishwanath on Last Sawan Monday1:30

Thousands Visit Kashi Vishwanath on Last Sawan Monday

J-K: Baglihar Dam Gates Opened After Heavy Rainfall0:45

J-K: Baglihar Dam Gates Opened After Heavy Rainfall

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD