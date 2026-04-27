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Home  » Business » EPFO delays UPI-linked PF withdrawal rollout to May

EPFO delays UPI-linked PF withdrawal rollout to May

By Auhona Mukherjee
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 15:23 IST

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The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is on the verge of launching UPI-linked withdrawals by the end of May, a significant upgrade stemming from its CITES 2.0 overhaul designed to revolutionise how subscribers access their provident fund balances.

EPF

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • EPFO plans to launch UPI-linked withdrawals by the end of May, enabling faster transfer of PF balances to bank accounts.
  • The rollout is part of the CITES 2.0 overhaul, a new centralised IT system replacing multiple legacy platforms.
  • The transition will involve a temporary two-day shutdown of services for data and software migration.
  • A new dedicated EPFO mobile app, integrated with UPI, will accompany the system, allowing withdrawals of up to 75 per cent of the balance.
  • The overhaul aims to resolve existing issues like claim settlement delays and data errors, improving member services.
 

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to roll out Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-linked withdrawals by the end of May as it tests the final leg of its Centralised IT Enabled System (CITES) 2.0 overhaul, according to a senior official aware of the matter.

The rollout, originally planned for March-end, has been delayed as user testing is underway for the sixth and final module.

CITES 2.0: A Major IT Overhaul

CITES 2.0 is EPFO’s overhaul of its core IT systems to replace multiple legacy, office-based platforms with a single, centralised system.

It is structured into six modules covering member accounts, employer filings, claims, pensions, finance, and compliance and grievance redressal.

Five modules have been completed, while the last, dealing with grievance and compliance, is currently under testing.

“There is one issue, which is that there will be two days of darkness in the system with no transactions possible, but it will have to be done since the entire system is being redeveloped,” said the official.

The transition will involve a full migration of data and software for all EPFO members and employers, requiring a temporary shutdown of services for about two days.

The system was developed by a third-party IT firm, with EPFO overseeing the rollout, the official added.

New Mobile App and Enhanced Services

The new system will be accompanied by a dedicated EPFO mobile app, distinct from UMANG, which will be linked to users’ bank accounts.

It would be integrated with UPI platforms, allowing subscribers to transfer PF balances to their bank accounts and withdraw funds more quickly.

Officials previously indicated that users may be able to withdraw up to 75 per cent of their balance through this route.

EPFO’s existing systems have faced persistent issues, including delays in claim settlements, errors in member data, and difficulties in transferring accounts across jobs.

The overhaul is expected to address these gaps, though similar large-scale IT transitions in government services often face initial challenges.

Auhona Mukherjee in New Delhi
Source: source

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