Sun Pharma's $11.75 Billion Organon Acquisition: A Strategic Leap

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is set to acquire US-based Organon & Co for a staggering $11.75 billion, a strategic move poised to significantly expand its global footprint and elevate its standing among the world's top pharmaceutical companies.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will acquire US-based Organon & Co for $11.75 billion in an all-cash transaction.

The acquisition will position Sun Pharma among the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, with a combined revenue of $12.4 billion.

Sun Pharma will become a top-three company in global women's health and the 7th largest global biosimilar player post-transaction.

The deal is expected to expand Sun Pharma's presence to 150 countries, with 18 large markets generating over $100 million in revenues.

The acquisition has been approved by both companies' Boards of Directors and is subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it will acquire US-based Organon & Co in an all-cash deal at an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion.

The company has signed a definitive agreement under which Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Organon for $14 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a statement.

Strategic Expansion and Market Position

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the US and Canada, in 2021.

Upon successful consummation of the transaction, Sun Pharma is poised to be among the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies with a combined revenue of $12.4 billion, a leading player in established brands and branded generics.

Leadership Commentary on the Deal

Commenting on the acquisition, Sun Pharma Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi said, "This transaction represents a significant opportunity for Sun Pharma to build on its vision of 'reaching people and touching lives. Organon's portfolio, capabilities and global reach are highly complementary to our own, and we believe that bringing the two organisations together can create a stronger and more diversified platform."

Organon Executive Chair Carrie Cox said, "Following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, our Board determined that this all-cash transaction offers compelling and immediate value to Organon stockholders.

"We believe Sun Pharma is well-positioned to support Organon's businesses, employees and patients globally, and to further advance our commitment to delivering impactful medicines and solutions."

Future Growth and Global Reach

Post the transaction, Sun Pharma said it will also become a top-three company in global women's health, creating a commercial platform for future growth and the 7th largest global biosimilar player.

It will have presence in 150 countries, with 18 large markets, each generating over $100 million in revenues after the deal is completed.

The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both Sun Pharma and Organon and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by Organon stockholders, the statement said.