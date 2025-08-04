HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Does Adani plan to tie-up with China's BYD?

Does Adani plan to tie-up with China's BYD?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
August 04, 2025 13:22 IST

Adani Group on Monday said it is not exploring any tie-up with Chinese firms such as BYD for battery manufacturing and clean energy technology.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Enterprises Ltd, the group's flagship firm, said reports of a tie-up with Chinese companies BYD and Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology are incorrect.

 

"The Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India," it said.

"Similarly, we are not engaged in any discussions with Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology for a partnership of any kind."

Reports had suggested that group chairman Gautam Adani was "personally heading discussions" with BYD executives to manufacture batteries in India and extend its push into clean energy.

The group has a huge clean energy portfolio - from solar module manufacturing to wind energy equipment and green hydrogen.

It is expanding its solar module manufacturing to 10 gigawatt (GW) per annum and nearly double its wind turbine manufacturing capacity to 5 GW per annum.

It is also looking to set up a facility to manufacture electrolysers that are used to make green hydrogen.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
