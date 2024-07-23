News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Budget 2024: Mobile phones, gold, silver get cheaper

Budget 2024: Mobile phones, gold, silver get cheaper

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 23, 2024 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed reduction in basic customs duty on gold and silver to 6 per cent and platinum to 6.4 per cent.

Google Pixel

Photograph: Roselle Chen/Reuters

In her budget speech in Lok Sabha, she also proposed reduction of basic customs duty on mobile phones, mobile charger to 15 per cent.

She also made a provision for exemption of customs duty on 25 critical minerals.

The minister announced removal of basic customs duty on ferronickel, blister copper, while increasing the same to 15 per cent from 10 per cent on specified telecom equipment.

The reduction in basic customs duty of gold, silver and platinum has been a long pending demand of the gems and jewellery industry.

 

Sitharaman also proposed reduction in basic customs duty on certain brood stocks, shrimps and fish feed to 5 per cent.

On the other hand, she said the government will raise customs duty on ammonium nitrate to 10 per cent and 25 per cent on non-biodegradable plastics.

She also said e-commerce export hubs will be set up in PPP (public private partnership) mode to enable MSMEs sell their products.

Traditional artisans will sell products in international markets, she said.

She also proposed expanding the list of exempted capital goods used in manufacturing of solar cells and panels.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
FM allocates Rs 1.48L cr for edu, employment, skill
FM allocates Rs 1.48L cr for edu, employment, skill
Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 7th Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 7th Union Budget
Meet Nirmalaji's Core Budget Team
Meet Nirmalaji's Core Budget Team
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Budget: How Sitharaman plans to boost the MSME sector

Budget: How Sitharaman plans to boost the MSME sector

Govt plans to skill 20 lakh youth over 5 years

Govt plans to skill 20 lakh youth over 5 years

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances