News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Angel tax abolished for all investors: Sitharaman

Angel tax abolished for all investors: Sitharaman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 23, 2024 13:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced abolishing angel tax for all classes of investors in startups.

Angel tax

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

In her Budget speech, she also announced various changes with respect to tax rates for e-commerce players and certain financial instruments in the context of long-term capital gains.

"First of all, to bolster the Indian startup eco-system, boost the entrepreneurial spirit and support innovation, I propose to abolish the so-called angel tax for all classes of investors," she said.

 

The removal of the angel tax is expected to be a boost for startups as it will help in promoting a more conducive environment for them.

Sitharaman also proposed to thoroughly simplify the I-T provisions for reopening and reassessment to reduce uncertainty and disputes.

"An assessment hereinafter can be reopened beyond three years from the end of the assessment year only if the escaped income is Rs 50 lakh or more, up to a maximum period of five years from the end of the assessment year.

"Even in search cases, a time limit of six years before the year of search, as against the existing time limit of ten years, is proposed. This will reduce tax-uncertainty and disputes," she said.

Further, she said long-term gains on financial and non-financial assets will attract a tax rate of 12.5 per cent while the TDS rate will be reduced to 0.1 per cent from 1 per cent for e-commerce operators.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pleasing allies, Bihar, AP get big bonanza in Budget
Pleasing allies, Bihar, AP get big bonanza in Budget
Budget 2024: Mobile phones, gold, silver get cheaper
Budget 2024: Mobile phones, gold, silver get cheaper
Budget: How Sitharaman plans to boost the MSME sector
Budget: How Sitharaman plans to boost the MSME sector
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

All you want to know about Angel tax

All you want to know about Angel tax

I-T notifies 'Angel Tax' rules for startups

I-T notifies 'Angel Tax' rules for startups

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances