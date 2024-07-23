News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt to undertake comprehensive review of Income Tax Act: FM

Govt to undertake comprehensive review of Income Tax Act: FM

Source: PTI
July 23, 2024 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Tuesday announced that it will undertake a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act to make it easy to read.

Tax

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will come out with SoP (standard operating procedure) for TDS defaults and simplify and rationalise compounding of such offences.

 

She added that two tax exemption regimes for charitable trusts will be merged into one.

Also, 58 per cent of corporate tax have come from simplified tax regime in FY23.

More than two-thirds of individuals availed of the new income tax regime, Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha.

The FM further announced that DPI apps will be developed for credit, e-commerce, education, health, law, MSME service delivery, and urban governance.

Union Budget 2024: Complete Coverage

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Budget: How Sitharaman plans to boost the MSME sector
Budget: How Sitharaman plans to boost the MSME sector
Govt announces 9 priorities in Budget
Govt announces 9 priorities in Budget
Govt plans to skill 20 lakh youth over 5 years
Govt plans to skill 20 lakh youth over 5 years
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Meet Nirmalaji's Core Budget Team

Meet Nirmalaji's Core Budget Team

FM allocates Rs 1.48L cr for edu, employment, skill

FM allocates Rs 1.48L cr for edu, employment, skill

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances