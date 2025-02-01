HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Budget focussed on driving growth, inclusive development: Sitharaman

Source: PTI
February 01, 2025 11:36 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 continues efforts to accelerate growth and provide inclusive development.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman said, "Together we embark on journey to unlock our potential for greater prosperity."

 

She asserted that the Indian economy is fastest-growing among all developing economies.

In her record 8th straight Budget presentation, the finance minister said, "We see the next five years as unique opportunity to stimulate growth."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
