Budget focussed on driving growth, inclusive development: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 continues efforts to accelerate growth and provide inclusive development.

Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman said, "Together we embark on journey to unlock our potential for greater prosperity."

She asserted that the Indian economy is fastest-growing among all developing economies.

In her record 8th straight Budget presentation, the finance minister said, "We see the next five years as unique opportunity to stimulate growth."