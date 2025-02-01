HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Markets open higher ahead of Budget presentation

Markets open higher ahead of Budget presentation

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 11:24 IST

x

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in opening trade on Saturday ahead of the Union Budget presentation.

BSE

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 136.44 points to 77,637.01 in opening trade.

The NSE Nifty went up by 20.2 points to 23,528.60.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, ITC Hotels, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement and NTPC were among the biggest gainers.

Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

 

"On the Budget day, the market reactions will be quick in response to Budget announcements.

"A major expectation from the Budget is a cut in personal income tax to provide relief to the middle class and boost consumption, thereby facilitating growth recovery.

"The extent of the tax relief remains to be seen. The fact is that there is no fiscal space for big relief.

"The market will be looking for growth stimulating measures; not market-related taxation reliefs like changes in the capital gains taxation," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The market response to the Budget will not last more than a few days.

Trends in growth and earnings recovery will dictate the medium to long-term market direction, he added.

India's economy is likely to expand by 6.3-6.8 per cent in the coming fiscal, much lower than what is needed to become a developed country, and requires deregulation and reforms in areas like land and labour to stimulate growth, according to the government's pre-Budget Economic Survey.

The state of the economy document, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, indicated that India's world-beating growth is moderating and more needs to be done to achieve the near 8 per cent annual rate needed to achieve the Viksit Bharat target by 2047.

Asian markets are closed on Saturday due to holidays.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,188.99 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.14 per cent to $76.76 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Big Budget Quiz
The Big Budget Quiz
'Social engineering and deepfakes are going to increase'
'Social engineering and deepfakes are going to increase'
The story behind Nirmala's sari
The story behind Nirmala's sari
FM carries tablet wrapped in 'bahi khata' for 6th year
FM carries tablet wrapped in 'bahi khata' for 6th year
Despite Sanctions, India's Russian Oil Imports Surge
Despite Sanctions, India's Russian Oil Imports Surge

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Series Coming In March

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Wholesome Recipes With Cabbage

VIDEOS

US President Trump departs White House, en route to Mar-A-Lago1:11

US President Trump departs White House, en route to...

Trump steps down from Air Force One, arrives in Florida2:13

Trump steps down from Air Force One, arrives in Florida

Virat Kohli lookalikes grab eyeballs among massive crowds3:19

Virat Kohli lookalikes grab eyeballs among massive crowds

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD