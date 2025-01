On Friday, January 31, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2024-2025 in the Lok Sabha.

The Economic Survey provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the Indian economy.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, January 31, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com