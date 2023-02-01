News
66% hike in Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana outlay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2023 13:28 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a 66 per cent hike in the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) outlay to Rs 79,000 crore.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the tablet containing the Union Budget 2023. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, she said states and cities will be encouraged to take up urban planning.

 

She also said that the Union government will create Urban Infrastructure Development Fund on the lines of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund and it will be managed by the National Housing Bank.

The central government will spend Rs 10,000 crore per year for urban infrastructure development fund.

All cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent transition of sewers and septic tanks from manhole to machine hole mode, the minister added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
