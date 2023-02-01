News
47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened till date: FM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2023 12:18 IST
As many as 47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened so far, a scheme which was launched in 2014 as a national mission for financial inclusion.

IMAGE: Jan Dhan account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money outside a bank in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 1 lakh SHGs (self help groups).

 

She said that 47.8 crore JanDhan accounts have been opened.

The Jan Dhan Yojana was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address in 2014, and it was launched on August 28 in the same year.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is the national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services -- savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance and pension in an affordable manner.

She also informed that 9.6 crore LPG connections and 220 crore Covid vaccines for 102 crore people have been given.

On tourism, the minister in her Budget speech said that there is a large potential in the tourism sector and promotion of tourism needs to be taken up in mission mode.

Green growth efforts would also help reduce carbon intensity and create green job opportunities, Sitharaman added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
