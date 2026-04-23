HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Bikaji Foods founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal passes away at 75

Bikaji Foods founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal passes away at 75

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 16:11 IST

x

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the visionary founder and promoter of Bikaji Foods International, has passed away at the age of 75, leaving an indelible mark on the ethnic snacks and sweets industry by transforming traditional Bikaneri treats into a globally recognised brand.

Bikaji Shiv Ratan Agarwal

Photograph: Courtesy, Bikaji

Key Points

  • Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the founder and promoter of Bikaji Foods International, passed away at 75.
  • He was instrumental in establishing and guiding the ethnic snacks and sweets manufacturer.
  • Agarwal transformed traditional Bikaneri snacks into the internationally recognised Bikaji brand.
  • His strategic acumen significantly contributed to the company's operational sustainability and growth.
  • The company has pledged to continue building on his strong foundation and legacy.
 

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the founder and promoter of Bikaji Foods International, passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday.

Agarwal was a guiding force of the ethnic snacks and sweets manufacturer since its inception and laid the foundation of the brand 'Bikaji', the company said in a regulatory filing.

A Legacy of Transformation

"He has been pivotal in steering the company towards success and growth, who transformed the traditional Bikaneri snacks business into the internationally recognised Bikaji brand by combining authentic taste with modern business practices," it added.

Agarwal's strategic acumen and ability to adeptly handle complex challenges have significantly bolstered our operational sustainability.

Commitment to Continued Growth

The company remains committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by him.

"Guided by his legacy, the company will strive to sustain its growth trajectory and continue to lead a profitable and responsible business. Shri Shiv Ratan Agarwal's unexpected demise will be an irreparable loss to the organisation," the filing said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Policy for adoption of flex-fuel vehicles in works: Centre
Policy for adoption of flex-fuel vehicles in works: Centre
West Asia Conflict Can Create Havoc With Budget Nos
West Asia Conflict Can Create Havoc With Budget Nos
No Immediate Plan to Hike Petrol, Diesel Prices: Oil Min
No Immediate Plan to Hike Petrol, Diesel Prices: Oil Min
Jio Financial formalises general insurance foray with Allianz
Jio Financial formalises general insurance foray with Allianz
Tesla throws down the gauntlet with the Model Y L
Tesla throws down the gauntlet with the Model Y L

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Bulldozer Tears Into Delhi Temple, Devotee Breaks Down as Chaos Unfolds9:43

Bulldozer Tears Into Delhi Temple, Devotee Breaks Down as...

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit0:32

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit

Bengal Elections: Clash breaks out between TMC workers and AUJP founder Humayun Kabir3:03

Bengal Elections: Clash breaks out between TMC workers...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO