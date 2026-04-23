Bikaji Foods founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal passes away at 75

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the visionary founder and promoter of Bikaji Foods International, has passed away at the age of 75, leaving an indelible mark on the ethnic snacks and sweets industry by transforming traditional Bikaneri treats into a globally recognised brand.

Photograph: Courtesy, Bikaji

Key Points Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the founder and promoter of Bikaji Foods International, passed away at 75.

He was instrumental in establishing and guiding the ethnic snacks and sweets manufacturer.

Agarwal transformed traditional Bikaneri snacks into the internationally recognised Bikaji brand.

His strategic acumen significantly contributed to the company's operational sustainability and growth.

The company has pledged to continue building on his strong foundation and legacy.

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the founder and promoter of Bikaji Foods International, passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday.

Agarwal was a guiding force of the ethnic snacks and sweets manufacturer since its inception and laid the foundation of the brand 'Bikaji', the company said in a regulatory filing.

A Legacy of Transformation

"He has been pivotal in steering the company towards success and growth, who transformed the traditional Bikaneri snacks business into the internationally recognised Bikaji brand by combining authentic taste with modern business practices," it added.

Agarwal's strategic acumen and ability to adeptly handle complex challenges have significantly bolstered our operational sustainability.

Commitment to Continued Growth

The company remains committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by him.

"Guided by his legacy, the company will strive to sustain its growth trajectory and continue to lead a profitable and responsible business. Shri Shiv Ratan Agarwal's unexpected demise will be an irreparable loss to the organisation," the filing said.