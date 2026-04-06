Auto cos delivered record 2,96,71,064 units in FY26; 13.3% jump YoY

India's auto retail sector achieved a landmark year in FY26, recording an all-time high of nearly 3 crore vehicle sales, propelled by the transformative impact of GST 2.0 and improved affordability across various segments.

IMAGE: Workers install an electric motor inside a Tata Nexon electric sport utility vehicle at the Tata Motors plant in Pune. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points India's vehicle retail sales reached a record 2,96,71,064 units in FY26, marking a 13.3% increase year-on-year.

The implementation of GST 2.0 in September significantly boosted sales by reducing the tax burden on mass-segment two-wheelers, small cars, and commercial vehicles.

Passenger vehicle sales rose by 13% to 47,05,056 units, and two-wheeler sales increased by 13.4% to 2,14,20,386 units in FY26.

FADA remains cautiously optimistic but is monitoring the potential impact of the West Asia situation on fuel prices, supply chains, and consumer confidence.

Supply chain disruptions and rising fuel prices are identified as potential challenges that could affect customer purchase decisions and elongate decision cycles.

India's auto retail sector experienced a landmark year in FY26, achieving record-breaking sales driven by GST 2.0 and increased affordability, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Retail sales of vehicles across categories in India in 2025-26 grew by 13.3 per cent at a record 2,96,71,064 units as compared to 2,61,87,255 units in the previous fiscal, with GST 2.0 helping overcome a subdued start to the year, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Monday.

Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales rose to 47,05,056 units in FY26, up 13 per cent from 41,63,927 units in FY25, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a statement, adding that it is cautiously optimistic but watchful of the possible impact of West Asia war on vehicles demand in India going forward.

Similarly, two-wheeler (2W) sales also grew by 13.4 per cent at 2,14,20,386 in 2025-26 as compared to 1,88,89,595 units in 2024-25.

In FY26, three-wheeler retail sales stood at 13,63,412 units, up 11.68 per cent from 12,20,834 units in FY25, according to FADA.

Commercial vehicles (CV) retail also witnessed a growth of 11.74 per cent at 10,60,906 units in FY26 as against 9,49,406 units in FY25, it added.

Key Drivers of Growth

Commenting on the industry performance, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said,"2025-26 has been a landmark year for Indian auto retail delivering an all-time high of 2,96,71,064 units with a broad-based 13.3 per cent YoY growth that saw five of six vehicle categories set new annual records."

This is not just a number, it represents the industry approaching the 3 crore mark, a milestone that would have seemed distant just two years ago, he added.

"What makes this year particularly significant is that the growth was structurally sound, underpinned by improving affordability, widening mobility demand across urban and rural India, and a diversifying powertrain mix," Vigneshwar noted.

He, however, pointed out that FY26 growth was not linear as the first five months, April through August, were a period of measured momentum, with monthly growth ranging between 2-5 per cent as the market navigated residual caution from the previous year's sluggish inventory cycle, selective financing constraints, and consumer wait-and-watch behaviour in anticipation of policy clarity.

"The turning point arrived in September with the implementation of GST 2.0.

"The rate rationalisation, which meaningfully reduced the effective tax burden on mass-segment two-wheelers, small cars, three-wheelers, and select commercial categories, improved real affordability at a time when the consumer was already positioned to respond," Vigneshwar said.

From September onwards, the festive convergence of Navratri and Diwali in October delivered an all-time record monthly retail of over 40 lakh units, and the momentum carried through the remainder of the year.

January, February, and March 2026 each registered strong double-digit YoY growth, validating that the upshift was not merely festive but structural, he said.

Future Outlook and Challenges

On the outlook, FADA said,"The key variable will be the trajectory of the West Asia situation and its pass-through to fuel prices, supply availability, and overall consumer confidence."

Citing its survey, the dealers' body said 53.2 per cent of dealers have experienced some form of supply or dispatch disruption linked to the ongoing conflict, with 17.1 per cent reporting significant delays of three or more weeks.

While the impact has been most pronounced in the CV segment, PV and 2W dealers have also flagged selective variant-level delays, it added.

It also said on the fuel-price front, 36.5 per cent of dealers report that rising or expected fuel prices are moderately to significantly affecting customer purchase decisions.

"This is a real friction point that bears monitoring, not because it will derail demand, but because it can elongate decision cycles and shift customer preference further toward CNG and EV options," it said.

On the credit front, it said conditions remain stable with an overwhelming 72.5 per cent of dealers reporting no change in financing terms in the last 30 days, a material comfort given the external uncertainty.

FADA remains constructively cautious, structurally optimistic but operationally watchful for the near-term, it said.