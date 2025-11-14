Yamaha Gears Up for India's E2W Race With 2 Models

Yamaha expects its first EVs to hit showrooms by the last quarter of FY26 (January - March), once network readiness is complete.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Tuesday announced its entry into the electric two-wheeler market with the launch of its first battery-powered models AEROX-E and EC-06.

The move is part of the company's broader strategy to introduce 10 new models in India by the end of 2026, spanning both electric and petrol-powered categories.

The new lineup will include products jointly developed by Yamaha's Indian and global R&D teams, with an emphasis on performance, technology, and design.

The line-up will also include more than 20 model updates.

Alongside the EVs, the company also introduced two new internal combustion models the XSR155 and FZ-Rave, aiming to reinforce its presence in the 150cc and premium motorcycle segments.

IMAGE: Yamaha's new battery-powered AEROX-E.

According to Siam data, Yamaha's total sales declined by 12.5 per cent to 4,77,890 units in 2025 (till September) from 5,46,015 units in 2024.

"India is central to Yamaha's global growth strategy, a market where we see immense potential across both premium and electric mobility segments," said Itaru Otani, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group.

"With these launches, we are deepening our connection with riders who seek performance, design, and technology, while also responding to the nation's transition towards sustainable transportation."

Yamaha's foray comes amid intensifying competition in India's electric two-wheeler market, currently led by Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy.

The segment is witnessing strong growth driven by government incentives and rising consumer adoption in urban markets.

Speaking to Business Standard about Yamaha's EV roadmap, Ravinder Singh, senior vice-president, Yamaha Motor India Sales, said the company's approach will remain "premium and performance-focused," reflecting its global DNA.

"Yamaha is not a commuter brand, our positioning has always been premium," Singh said.

"We are starting with two distinct segments: the AEROX-E for performance-oriented riders, and the EC-06 for practical, everyday users.

"Both carry Yamaha's sporty and stylish DNA."

He added that the company is initially targeting around 50 cities for its EV rollout, focusing on regions with mature EV demand.

"Our immediate priority is network development, preparing our dealer staff, technicians, and workshops to handle EV sales, maintenance, and charging.

"Once that ecosystem is ready, we'll expand gradually," Singh said.

IMAGE: Yamaha's new battery-powered EC-06.

All Yamaha EVs will be retailed through its Blue Square dealerships, which currently number over 550 across India.

These outlets, Singh noted, already reflect Yamaha's racing-inspired identity and will undergo upgrades to accommodate EV service infrastructure.

On future product plans, Singh confirmed that Yamaha will continue to operate in the 125cc-and-above scooter segment and the 150cc-and-above motorcycle segment, with a strong emphasis on technology and rider experience.

"Our focus is on creating new segments, not chasing volumes," he said.

"We aim to offer products that stand apart both in performance and design and build the EV market step by step."

Singh added that while Yamaha has no immediate tie-ups with charging infrastructure providers, it is studying partnerships for future expansion.

The company will begin with portable and home charging solutions for early customers.

The AEROX-E, built on Yamaha's "Maxi Sports" platform, is powered by a 9.4 kw motor with dual 3 kwh detachable batteries, offering a certified range of 106 km.

The EC-06, developed for interurban mobility, is equipped with a fixed 4 kwh battery and delivers a range of up to 160 km per charge.

Both models feature multiple riding modes, advanced connectivity, and safety systems, and will be introduced in a phased manner starting with key EV-ready cities.

