Fortuner Goes Mildly Green But Keeps Its Muscle

The new Fortuner Neo Drive embraces a 48V mild-hybrid system for better refinement and modest efficiency, without diluting its rugged DNA.

IMAGE: Fortuner Mild hybrid. All photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

The big Fortuner with its massive diesel engine was never known as a tree-hugger but the Neo Drive variant changes that with embracing electrification.

While this new variant is not a full-blown hybrid, it is a step towards that and the Neo Drive variant also comes with the 4x4 Fortuner only along with modest gains on efficiency plus refinement.

We find out if it changes the personality of this tough SUV or not.

Visually no changes while interiors gain updates

Aside from a small Neo Drive badge, there is no change visually but the Fortuner does not need any because its immense road presence is perhaps its biggest strength.

Inside, however, its age was showing with a design which has been largely unchanged for close to a decade.

It is a well put together cabin and feels tough but is not exactly cutting edge.

The Neo Drive variant adds in features like a 360-degree camera and a Multi-Terrain Select system.

The 360-degree camera is a much-needed feature but the display quality is not great while the addition of off-road modes also helps to further improve its mud plugging capabilities.

Toyota has removed ventilated seats because of packaging issues and even the third-row space is affected due to the battery placement.

Slight improvement in refinement

The burly 2.8 litre turbo diesel continues but now it gets a 48V mild hybrid system with an integrated starter generator plus a smaller Lithium-ion battery.

For most, the biggest changes would be around the refinement as the Fortuner is now smoother and less loud at start plus even at low speeds it is more silent.

The mild hybrid system also boosts performance and efficiency but neither of them are huge gains for most to nice easily but we did see an improvement in fuel efficiency.

Importantly, there is no change in the off-road performance of the Fortuner.

Modest gains for the price increase

The price of the 4x4 models have gone up by Rs 2 lakh and the gains are not hugely apparent but do mean better efficiency, smoother driving experience and the 360-degree camera.

The deletion of ventilated seats is a sore point though. Overall, the Fortuner 4x4 is now a better premium SUV due to these changes and that is important as it previews the future hybrid aspirations of this SUV.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff