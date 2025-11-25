Tata Sierra stuns with head-on collision safety display

The wait is finally over. After teasing enthusiasts at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 and a spectacular unveiling at the historic Mukesh Mills in Mumbai, the Tata Sierra is officially here at an inaugural starting price of Rs 11.49 Lakh ex-showroom.

While this is a thoroughly modern SUV, the soul of the original '90s icon lingers.

Tata designers have paid homage to the Sierra's signature single-piece rear "Alpine windows" through a clever combination of a large rear quarter glass and a gloss-black roofline and C-pillar, which makes the glass extend all the way to the back.

Tata Motors is offering a powertrain for everyone with three robust ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) options. The smooth 1.5L NA Revotron, the punchy 1.5L TGDI Hyperion, and the workhorse Kryojet Diesel.

The biggest news is that the diesel version is now hassle-free! The engineering wizards at Tata have made it BS6 compliant without the need for DEF additives.

For those waiting for the electric revolution, the Sierra EV is slated to join the stable in the first quarter of 2026.

Inside, the cabin is designed to feel like a lounge. The rear seats offer a "living room" experience, complemented by a panoramic sunroof so so big that it is the biggest in an Indian car!

Modernity takes centre-stage in the cockpit, featuring an "unending" infotainment touchscreen and floating armrests on the door panels and center console. Practicality hasn't been forgotten either, with an automatic tailgate revealing a massive, square-shaped boot.

At the launch event, we also got a crash course in safety!

Tata Motors didn't just tell us that the Sierra is safe; they proved it in spectacular fashion.

We were witness to an AV of a brutal head-on collision test involving two icons from the Tata stables. The new Tata Sierra itself!.

The crash test display was a masterclass in structural engineering.

Despite the massive impact force, the cabin integrity held firm. Doors unlatched smoothly, fuel lines remained secure, and the structural core was uncompromised.

This is surely a level of safety that redefines what we expect from Indian SUVs today!

IMAGE: The Tata Sierra will be available in six colours, the Bengal Rouge seen above, the Andaman Adventure (yellow), Munnar Mist (the magical green grey colour, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey and Pristine White. All Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Mark your calendars. We will get behind the wheel soon.

Catch every detail of the drive experience right here on Rediff.

Bookings officially kick off on December 16, with the first set of keys being handed over January 15, 2026, onwards. And yes. The first lot goes to the World Cup winning Indian Women's Cricket team.