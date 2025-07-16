Tesla Arrives in Mumbai: Is Model Y Worth the Hype?

The Model Y's blend of minimalist design, advanced technology, and practical features certainly makes a strong case. But the true test will lie in its performance on Indian roads and the timely expansion of its charging infrastructure, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.

The anticipation was palpable, and the crowds immense. Tesla's highly anticipated entry into the Indian market kicked off with the grand opening of its first showroom in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on July 15, 2025.

The modest space drew an unprecedented media frenzy, highlighting the sheer excitement surrounding the brand. But with all the hype, does the Tesla Model Y truly deliver?

We got an exclusive first look to find out.

Design and Exterior: Minimalism Meets Practicality

Stepping into the showroom, the minimalist design ethos of Tesla is immediately evident.

The Model Y itself, while substantial at nearly 4.8 metres long and 2 metres wide, maintains a sleek profile thanks to its sloping roofline.

This design choice, however, might slightly diminish its perceived road presence compared to more upright SUVs.

Subtle details abound, such as the seamlessly integrated cameras that blend into the car's exterior, only becoming noticeable upon closer inspection.

The rear echoes the minimalist theme, with the Tesla logo gaining a distinct presence when illuminated.

Practicality hasn't been overlooked, with a generous 900 litres of luggage space in the rear, expanding to over 1000 litres with the second row folded down. Adding to the utility is a surprisingly spacious 116-litre "frunk" (front trunk), a unique EV advantage.

A notable design element, rarely seen in India, is the frameless doors on the front.

Interior: A Digital Cockpit Experience



The minimalist philosophy extends even further inside the Model Y. The cabin is strikingly devoid of physical buttons, creating an incredibly clean and uncluttered environment.

Controls are all managed via a dominant 15.4-inch central touchscreen, which serves as the hub for nearly all vehicle functions.

The only exceptions are the indicator stalk on the left and the rotary controllers on the steering wheel, dedicated to lights and wipers.

The driver's footwell is thoughtfully designed, featuring a much-appreciated footrest for the left leg.

Both front seats offer power adjustments for optimal comfort.

A subtle yet effective thin strip of ambient lighting gracefully extends from the dashboard to both the front and rear doors, enhancing the cabin's ambience.

One of the most impressive interior features is the completely hidden AC vents, both in the front and rear, contributing to the seamless design.

Rear passengers also benefit from their own dedicated touchscreen, perfect for streaming Netflix or enjoying games along with the aircon controls. Noticeably, the rear AC vents too are discreetly positioned just below this screen.

The centre console offers further convenience with two wireless charging slots for smartphones, and as expected from an EV, ample storage space under the centre console.

For the Indian market, the Model Y Long Range variant will ride on 19-inch wheels.

Overall, the interior space is remarkably comfortable, with ample legroom and thigh support for rear passengers as well, complemented by a powered reclining backrest. The full glass roof overhead significantly enhances the sense of spaciousness within the cabin.

Range and Charging

The model Y being a very Aerodynamic vehicle boats of a 500km range for the entry-level Model Y Rear Wheel Drive and the Long Range Variant gets a 622km range in a single charge. Both the cars will have a top speed of 201 Km/hr.

For Charging capabilities, Tesla is actively establishing its Supercharging network across India, with 250 kW Superchargers promised to deliver over 250 km of range in just 15 minutes. While this is a significant step, these dedicated Tesla-owned charging stations will take some time to roll out across the country as these are being set up without offering it to any franchisees.

Pricing and Availability

In terms of pricing and availability, the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) base variant of the Model Y is priced at ₹59,89,000 (ex-showroom), with deliveries expected to commence in a few weeks.

The more capable Long Range RWD variant, at ₹67,89,000 (ex-showroom), will follow later in the fourth quarter of this year, after October 2025.

Oh yes! For those seeking the ultimate technological edge, opting for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) version will require an additional ₹6 Lakh. However, the practical applicability and full functionality of self-driving features on Indian roads remain to be seen, given our unique driving conditions.

Is the Tesla Model Y as good as the hype? From our initial impressions, its blend of minimalist design, advanced technology, and practical features certainly makes a strong case. The true test will lie in its performance on Indian roads and the timely expansion of its charging infrastructure.

As we eagerly await the first test drives, mixed feelings linger. Is India truly ready for the Tesla revolution at a price that is almost double of what the same car costs in the US? Will the Model Y live up to its promise on our unique roads? Only time, and some serious road testing, will tell.