Tata Motors unveils 4WD Harrier EV for Rs 21.49 lakh

The Harrier EV is the first mainstream EV in India to offer a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) which the company has termed as QWD, The Quad Wheel Drive, reports Rajesh Karkera.

IMAGE: The Harrier.ev in its Stealth version, which is a matte black limited edition. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Finally, after 27 years, a proper 4WD from Tata Motors!

It was launched in Mumbai at an ex-showroom price of Rs 21.49 Lakh, and even comes with a lifetime warranty.

The Tatas launched a teaser video just a day before the launch, which shows the Harrier.ev display its stunning capabilities.

SEE: The Harrier.ev climbs Kerala's Elephant Rock. Video: Kind courtesy Tata Motors

The Harrier.ev successfully ascended Elephant Rock, a formidable rock formation nestled within Kerala's picturesque tea gardens.

The electric SUV tackled the 3,937-foot climb in three distinct stages, culminating in an impressive 34-degree incline as seen in the WOW video above.

IMAGE: The Harrier.ev gets a new interior with sensor buttons below the infotainment screen.

This means one motor on each axle... this will easily provide superior traction and control when you go off the normal road.

And to add to this is the 504Nm of instant torque!

IMAGE: Once inside the Harrier.ev you are greeted with a 14.5 inch infotainment screen which uses the new Samsung Neo Oled tech.

The Harrier EV will come with dedicated terrain modes like Rock Crawl, Snow, and Sand, along with features such as an off-road assist mode (like an off-road creep function) and a Boost Mode for quick bursts of power, making this a truly versatile SUV, ready for both city commutes and adventurous escapes.

IMAGE: From the exterior it looks like the ICE version of the Tata Harrier.

Being an EV, the main concern is of the range in one charge -- while the brochures may boast of 600+ km, Tata Motors has given us a realistic range of 480 to 505 km in one charge.

And a quick charge of 250 km of range in 15 mins of charging for those anxious moments!

IMAGE: The key fob of the Harrier.ev with which you can get the car to you... ie, you can move the car back and forth without getting into it.

Does this place the Harrier EV among the top contenders in terms of range for Indian EVs? The answer is, Yes!

And for its 4WD go-anywhere attitude, another YES!