Tesla opens its first India showroom in Mumbai's BKC

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Tesla Experience Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai and welcomed Tesla's arrival to India.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Tesla Model Y seen inside the company's newly inaugurated showroom in Mumbai, July 15, 2025.

"I welcome Tesla here in Mumbai. Tesla has opened an experience centre here, and it is a statement that Tesla has arrived and it's a statement they Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state," Fadnavis said on the occasion.

Earlier reports had suggested that Tesla was keen to import its vehicles into the country and sell them through its showrooms, rather than establishing manufacturing facilities. However, the company has maintained a quiet stance about its detailed operational strategy for India.

In a significant move earlier this year, Tesla began its hiring process in India, indicating the company's preparations for entering the domestic market were gaining pace.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously expressed interest in investing in India, but he had also pointed out that high import duties were a major hurdle.

However, India's new EV policy, which was announced recently, offered reduced import duties and additional incentives to attract global EV manufacturers, potentially paving the way for Tesla's entry.

In April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Elon Musk and discussed opportunities for collaboration in technology and innovation. PM Modi had also met Musk earlier in February during his visit to the United States.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the inauguration of the Tesla showroom in Mumbai, July 15, 2025.



With the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai, Tesla is expected to test the Indian market and build a base for its premium electric vehicles in one of the world's fastest-growing automobile markets.