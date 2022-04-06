Tata Motors unveils CURVV, its latest eSUV concept car

CURVV, currently in its production-ready avatar, will first be made available as an electric vehicle, to be followed by its internal combustion engine counterpart.

Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled its electric SUV concept car the CURVV.

The CURVV will sport a coupe design and is expected to be positioned as a mid-sized SUV.

A first for the Indian automobile manufacturers, CURVV, currently in its production-ready avatar, will first be made available as an electric vehicle, to be followed by its internal combustion engine counterpart. Whether it will be a petrol or diesel variant, or both, will be announced later.

From left to right: Martin Uhlarik, head of design, Tata Motors; Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd; Anand Kulkarni, vice president, product line & operations, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd; and Vivek B Srivatsa, head, marketing, sales and service strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd at the unveiling of the electric SUV concept CURVV. All Photographs: Courtesy Tata Motors

At first glance CURVV Looks like a unique, edgy and sporty coupe which has only been prevalent in the high-end luxury segments like the BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, BMW X4, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Lamborghini Urus, to name a few.

Tata Motors has assured a better battery with a faster-charging capability and a minimum range of 400 to 500 km for the CURVV,.

In the video below, Martin Uhlarik, head of design, Tata Motors, explains the CURVV's design inside and out.

Tata Motors says 'the production-ready version of the CURVV will be a vehicle that combines functional attributes without compromising its premium aesthetic. It will be a suitable fit for the fast-paced life of urban dwellers who appreciate and expect shorter charge time, interactive and intuitive interfaces, quicker response, and feature comfort not only in their everyday lives but also in their cars.'

However, we will have to wait for two years, when the CURVV will start rolling out, to experience all that.