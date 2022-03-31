Can the Tata Altroz get any better? The answer is, yes!

The safest car in its segment is now available in a 7-speed automatic transmission avatar, named as the Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic), says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

The safest premium hatchback in India is now got an automatic transmission.

The Tata Altroz, which we saw two years back as the hatchback with big car features and then came the iTurbo version a year later, in 2021, which made up for the missing punch in its drive.

What the Altroz needed was automatic transmission, which has finally been delivered by Tata Motors.

The Gold Standard and safest car in its segment is now available in a 7-speed automatic transmission avatar, named as the Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic).

IMAGE: The Tata Altroz DCA sports a new Opera Blue colour in addition to the Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, Harbour Blue and the #Dark range. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

The Altroz DCA sports all the many premium features as it did before, but also gets new tech like the Wet clutch with active cooling technology which increases the life of the transmission, Machine learning which means that the car learns how you are driving and adapts its gear changes to your preference.

Then there is the Shift by wire tech which actually means that there are no gears mechanically connected between the gear selector and the gearbox under the hood. The gears are shifted via electronic signals.

The DCA also gets an Auto Park lock and a self-healing mechanism that filters out dust that enters the automatic transmission system, thus resulting in a seamless driving and ownership experience.

All the tech jargon apart, What it all comes down to... is how the new Altroz DCA feels to drive.

See the video below to see how it fares.

The introductory starting price of the Altroz DCA is ₹ 8,09,900, making it the cheapest premium hatchback in its segment.

The top-end variant, which is the XZ+ #Dark DCA, will go up to ₹ 9,89,900 ex-showroom.