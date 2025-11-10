New Hyundai Venue Caters To New Age SUV Buyers

However, with competition catching up, is the new Venue up to the challenge of fending off its rivals?

Photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Hyundai calls the new Venue a 'tech-mobile' and that is the route that the carmaker is taking as it navigates a more ambitious approach post IPO with a long line-up of launches being planned for India.

The new Venue though has been their cash cow along with the Creta and with this new model they have made many improvements along with adding more features.

We recently spent some time with the car to find out more.

Looks bigger now with a closer link to the Creta

The design language of the new Venue is more aggressive and links to the Creta but Hyundai have made sure that its sub 4m SUV stands out with various details.

The quad beam lamps upfront and the light bar gets your attention along with the L shaped DRLs but the N Line version further ramps up the 'performance look' with a new grille along with red accents.

The standard Venue gets 16-inch wheels while the N Line gets 17-inch ones while the roof rails are sharper now.

The rear too has a light bar while the detailing is more aggressive with a wider stance.

The new Venue is slightly wider as well and taller than its predecessor which further makes it look like it belongs to a higher segment.

Inside it is more technology focussed

Hyundai has poured a lot of technology in the new Venue which includes a set of 12.3-inch screens which are angled along with the latest infotainment system by NVIDA.

There are OTA updates, in-built app, voice commands and much more crammed onto this screen.

The display quality plus the design is all new and is slick. The cabin quality too is much better now with higher quality materials being used here when compared to rivals with no bean counters being involved here.

The N Line version has a different steering wheel and all black interiors which looks upmarket with red accents.

The standard Venue meanwhile has an interesting Morse code pattern on the steering wheel which depicts the H logo.

Feature set includes a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, sunroof, ADAS levels 2, blind view monitor, a powered hand brake, 2-step reclining rear seats and rear sunshades.

Hyundai also says that the structure is stronger now. Space has been improved but it is still a four-seater with rear seat being best for two passengers along with no middle headrest being there too.

A panoramic sunroof is also missing but otherwise, it is one of the better equipped cars in its class.

Engine line-up continues but diesel gets the focus

Hyundai is not giving up on diesel and rural markets still grab a chunk of the diesel share.

Hence, there is a new diesel automatic with the 1.5l unit. There is a standard 1.2l petrol and a 1.0l turbo unit too with the turbo petrol having a DCT automatic plus a manual.

The N Line meanwhile is available solely with a turbo petrol.

Priced at a slight premium but quality is there

The prices start at Rs 7.9 lakh while the top-end versions cross Rs 15 lakh. That means it might be pricier than its rivals but the quality does justify it to some extent too and the technology on offer is now better packaged.

We expect the new Venue the maintain its grip on the segment with this new model while the diesel as well as the turbo petrol variants are the ones to get.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff