Tata Motors targets Creta with born-again Sierra

The compact SUV segment will soon have yet another contender in the form of the Tata Sierra. While the name harks back to a lifestyle vehicle which Tata made in the '90s, the role of the new Sierra is to appeal to a broader audience while also grabbing a fair chunk of this lucrative segment.

The Curvv hasn't set the sales charts on fire and Tata needs another product aimed straight at the Hyundai Creta, which is where the Sierra fits in. To be launched soon, here is what you can expect from this new compact SUV from Tata Motors.

Slots in-between the Harrier and the Curvv

With a length of around 4.3m, the Sierra will neatly slot in-between the Harrier and the Curvv while its boxy proportions will give it more road presence over crossover rivals. We will get the combustion engined Sierra first which will have a few design changes over the EV while maintaining the classic Sierra silhouette.

The wrap -around glass effect (with black contrast detailing) is the most distinctive element while the flat roof-line further gives a butch stance. You can also see flush door handles, large 19-inch wheels and a high bonnet line.

Tata Sierra interior to get three screens

The combustion engined Sierra will get no less than three screens including one for the passenger. Each screen will be around 12.3-inch and the rest of the cabin would be minimalist with a touch enabled centre console.

The Sierra will also get a Harrier like four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Feature list would be generous including the much-desired panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, Harman audio system, ambient lighting, and Level 2 ADAS. With a tall roof, the space inside is expected to be more than current rivals while it will be a 5-seater only. The EV version meanwhile will get a lounge seating option.

Tata Sierra will get a brand-new set of petrol engines

The Sierra is not coming to the compact SUV party with just the current line-up of powertrains as it will get a brand new 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol which will also make its way into the Safari and Harrier.

There will also be a diesel version. The turbo unit will develop 170hp and 280Nm as well which would be segment leading numbers. The EV version will come later with two battery packs and possibly, a dual motor configuration with AWD.

Tata Sierra will be priced competitively

The Sierra with the petrol will be expected to be priced alongside rivals with its debut approaching next month. We expect prices to start from Rs 11 lakh onwards.

Overall, this has all the makings of a winner, but the competition is high as well while Tata Motors needs to position it correctly within its vast product range.