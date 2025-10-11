Can Tesla Y LR Model Cope With Indian Roads?

Amidst growing competition and global softening of EV demand, its India entry was due for a long time and that finally happened sometime back although yet again the approach was different.

Photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Tesla is a name which transcends automotive culture and shows how an EV maker changed the world when it comes to mobility.

It is not an exaggeration to say that Tesla popularised electric cars before anyone and its success all over the world has given legacy brands sleepless nights.

However, amidst growing competition and global softening of EV demand, its India entry was due for a long time and that finally happened some time back, although yet again the approach was different.

However, now that the hype has finally settled, we took the first Tesla to be on sale here for a proper drive on our roads to see how it copes with them.

Read on.

Looks futuristic with a minimalist touch

The Model Y has no Tesla logo upfront and that tells you everything about how Elon Musk does things differently.

That said, going by the craned necks, the Model Y gathered quite a lot of attention on our roads.

The red paint mixed with the futuristic design sure looks attractive but the shape is more crossover rather than pure SUV.

The new Model Y gets a flashier light bar and minimalist panels while the same philosophy is applied at the back.

We do love how the Tesla logo is reflected via the hidden tail-lamp.

Build quality is impressive too and it feels well built.

Spacious but spartan cabin revolves around the touchscreen

Inside, your eyes search for buttons for which there are not many as the Model Y just gets a giant screen at the middle and nothing much else.

There are a conventional indicator stalk and a proper steering wheel but that is about it as the rest of the interior is spartan but has an air of quality.

Materials are befitting the price for which Tesla is asking for and storage is in plenty.

However, with no digital cluster, the driver only has the central screen as the main nerve centre for all the required information.

It is a gutsy move to put all controls behind a screen but they have indeed made the best one as the Model Y's touchscreen is easily one of the most intuitive yet in terms of display, response or even the menus.

Major controls are also located at the edge of the screen and everything is a one/two tap affair.

Features are there too including a full-length glass roof (which has no cover), heated/ventilated seats which are powered, a 9-speaker audio system, heated steering wheel, eight cameras and an 8-inch rear touchscreen.

The rear seat can easily pack three passengers with a flat floor plus headroom is generous along with more than decent legroom.

Tech filled driving experience is unlike anything else

With a Tesla you do not need a conventional key as there is a key card which you need to tap on the door but there is also a digital key which loads up your personal settings instantly.

Getting in is easy and yet again there is no start/stop button here too as a mere press of the brake pedal does the job along with swiping the screen gear selector.

You must swipe down for reverse and up for drive while doing so opens up the eight all around cameras for superb visibility.

On the move, the Model Y feels like a helicopter with its cavernous glass area juxtaposed against the clean cabin design.

The cabin is whisper quiet and it removes exterior noise or any tyre noise.

The steering is not aloof but is light while ground clearance of 167mm is more than ample for those pesky speed breakers.

However, while the Model y is not an off-roader there will not be any uncomfortable scrapes.

The LR version has more power as well as range with a quick 0-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds.

Acceleration is brisk and relentless with a firm undertone as it quickly gathers speed with nonchalance.

The handling too is sporty with minimal body roll while on the other hand some of the road imperfections do register inside.

Offers more range than rivals

The LR version has a claimed range of 622km per charge and the real-world figure translates to about 500km.

Compared with immediate rivals, that is more and you will easily be able to do long journeys without range anxiety.

Speaking of which, the India spec Tesla Model Y has the standard CCS2 port rather than the NACS port on the US spec models.

Pricey but desirable

Prices start at Rs 59.8 lakh while the top-spec Long Range as seen here will set you back by Rs 67.89 lakh.

Add in options like the colour you see here and the price will balloon to Rs 70 lakh.

That is expensive when rivals cost much lower but you must blame the steep import duties for that.

However, the Model Y has enough in its arsenal to still impress you, notably the looks, interior, and the gadget fest that is there along with having more space and range than rivals.

Above all, it is not a conventional electric SUV and offers a bit more in terms of its intriguing personality.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff