Is the 'All-New' Tata Altroz Truly All-New?

Does this iteration drive better than its predecessor?

The phrase "all-new" gets thrown around a lot now, doesn't it? Especially in cars.

When it comes to the "all-new" Tata Altroz unveiled on Thursday, one might wonder if it's truly a complete overhaul or just a refreshed take on the familiar.

While it retains its core identity as a premium hatchback, Tata Motors has certainly packed in some attractive new features and made it more accessible.

IMAGE: The All New Altroz in the new 'Amber Glow' colour at the launch event in Mumbai. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

One significant advantage the Altroz holds in its segment is the availability of three engine options: petrol, diesel, and iCNG.

This versatility is rare among its competitors. For driving convenience, you can choose between DCA and AMT transmissions, with a manual option still available for those who prefer it.

So what's 'All-New' in the Altroz?

Beyond the engine and transmission choices, Tata has introduced a host of upgrades that might just justify the "all-new" tag. Here they are.

Fresh Color Palette: Expect to see the Altroz in some brand-new shades.

Flushed Door Handles: A sleek design update, the front doors now feature flushed handles, a departure from the earlier pull bars.

Premium Interior: Step inside to a new three-tone dashboard with soft-touch finishes, enhancing the luxury feel.

Ambient Lighting: For a more sophisticated cabin experience.

LED Illumination Everywhere: From LED DRLs and twin LED headlamps to LED fog lights and infinity LED taillights, the Altroz is bathed in modern lighting.

360-Degree Surround View Camera: A welcome addition for easier manoeuvring.

Built-in Air Purifier: A thoughtful feature for improved in-cabin air quality.

Wireless Mobile Charger: Say goodbye to tangled cords.

Voice-Assisted Sunroof: Adding a touch of modern convenience.

Larger Displays: Enjoy a better infotainment experience with the new 26.03 cm screen and a matching 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster.

These new features complement existing ones like the Harmon speaker and tweeter system, cruise control, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity.

From left: Martin Uhlarik, Vice President and Head of Global Design, Tata Motors; Vivek Srivastava, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd; and Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors, Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Mobility Ltd, pose with the All New Tata ALtroz at the launch in Mumbai.

The Altroz has always been known for its design and spacious interiors, a hallmark of Tata vehicles.

The updated model continues this tradition. However, it does feel like a cosmetically enhanced version of a good hatchback, with the most significant change arguably being the pricing. You can now get the premium hatchback starting from an ex-showroom price of ₹ 6.89 Lakh, and the on-road price of that in Mumbai being around ₹8 Lakh.

Does this iteration drive better than its predecessor? That's a question we'll answer soon once we get behind the wheel of these three Altroz variants. Stay tuned for our test drive review!