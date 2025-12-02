Mahindra Just Dropped a Street-Legal Race Car

Mahindra has officially taken the covers off the BE 6 Formula E Edition, and let's just say it's loud, it's orange, and it's absolutely unapologetic, reports Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

If you have been waiting for the moment when Indian motorsport stops being just a spectator sport and starts hitting the streets, that moment just arrived.

This isn't just a facelift or a sticker job; it is definitely a full cultural shift on four wheels, as you can see from the photograph above.

The look is nothing other than unmistakable swagger that made all those present show crazy excitement over this vehicle.

Dressed in variants of Firestorm Orange, Everest White, Tango Red, and Stealth Black, the eSUV features a signature front bumper with aggressive circular projector headlamps that look like they're staring down at everything on the road.

Don't miss the racetrack-inspired R20 alloy wheels and Formula E badging on the quarter panels.

The detailed 12-stripe graphics on the fixed glass roof and bonnet, which also adorn the Mahindra Formula E racing vehicle, are actually synonymous with the 12 race seasons that Mahindra Formula E has completed.

Step inside the BE 6 Formula E edition, and the "daily driver" vibe vanishes.

The interior is a race cockpit. Actor Gul Panag, who is also a pilot, agrees with a smile!

The door panels inside get translucent inserts through which some parts of the sheet metal of the door can also be seen. FIA branding on the seat belts, and a start/stop button that has a race-car inspired flap too.

But the coolest party trick is the sound. The 'SonicSuite' Weeeeeeeeee that pumps out of Formula E cars can be heard every time you accelerate in the BE 6 Formula E edition.

It actually sounds like a grid start.

Performance is a 282 bhp (210 kW) power output which gives you a 0-100kmph real quick -- just 6.7 seconds -- which can be pushed all the way up to a max speed of 202 Kmph.

Under the hood (or chassis, technically), this beast packs a 79 kWh battery delivering a real-world range of 500 km.

It also gets a 'race-mode' torque delivery designed for instant acceleration, so that traffic green light just became your personal flag drop. But please don't try this on your city roads.

The evening was not just about cars, it had star power and a 'little' surprise.

The launch event was buzzing with energy, and it wasn't just because of the cars. Actor, producer, pilot and long-time auto enthusiast Gul Panag was present alongside Team Mahindra's Head of Business Operations and Strategy - Electric SUVs, Reeti Nageshri, adding some serious star power to the pit lane.

But amidst the high-tech reveals and the celebrity flashbulbs, Mahindra dropped something that genuinely stole the show, and it wasn't for the adults.

Meet the BE 6 Formula E Ride-On.

In a move I have honestly never seen an automotive company do at a major car launch, Mahindra unveiled a fully battery-run toy car edition for kids.

Priced at ₹18,000, this isn't your average plastic toy. It mirrors the actual SUV with mini aero flares and vibrant colours, and is battery operated. This ride-on version of the BE 6 Formula E will be available from April 2026, meaning the next generation of racers can start practising their racing lines in the living room.

This truly was a heartwarming, 'family-first' touch in an otherwise adrenaline-fueled event.

IMAGE: The cladding of the BE 6 Formula E Edition replicates the carbon fibre of the Mahindra Formula E Race car. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani & Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Now for the details on how to get one.

Mahindra has priced the FE2 edition at ₹23.69 Lakh, while the feature-loaded FE3 comes in at ₹24.49 Lakh.

Bookings open: January 14, 2026, and deliveries start a month later on February 14 (the perfect Valentine's date for petrolheads... or electro-heads).

If you want one, you'd better be quick. The first 999 customers get a 'Collector's Box' with memorabilia and a track-day experience at the MSPT in Chennai, and also get their name printed on the Mahindra Formula E race car, which will race at the London E-Prix.

And to push things further, three lucky winners will get tickets and paddock access to the London E-Prix in August 2026, meet the team and also get special roof decals for your BE 6 Formula E Edition.