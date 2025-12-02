HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Mahindra Just Dropped a Street-Legal Race Car

Mahindra Just Dropped a Street-Legal Race Car

By Rajesh Karkera
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 02, 2025 12:05 IST

x

Mahindra has officially taken the covers off the BE 6 Formula E Edition, and let's just say it's loud, it's orange, and it's absolutely unapologetic, reports Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

If you have been waiting for the moment when Indian motorsport stops being just a spectator sport and starts hitting the streets, that moment just arrived.

Mahindra has officially taken the covers off the BE 6 Formula E Edition, and let's just say it's loud, it's orange, and it's absolutely unapologetic.

BE 6 Formula E Edition

This isn't just a facelift or a sticker job; it is definitely a full cultural shift on four wheels, as you can see from the photograph above.

The look is nothing other than unmistakable swagger that made all those present show crazy excitement over this vehicle.

The colours of the BE 6 Formula E Edition

Dressed in variants of Firestorm Orange, Everest White, Tango Red, and Stealth Black, the eSUV features a signature front bumper with aggressive circular projector headlamps that look like they're staring down at everything on the road. 

 

Don't miss the racetrack-inspired R20 alloy wheels and Formula E badging on the quarter panels.

The detailed 12-stripe graphics on the fixed glass roof and bonnet, which also adorn the Mahindra Formula E racing vehicle, are actually synonymous with the 12 race seasons that Mahindra Formula E has completed.

Step inside the BE 6 Formula E edition, and the "daily driver" vibe vanishes.

Gul Panag

The interior is a race cockpit. Actor Gul Panag, who is also a pilot, agrees with a smile!

The door panels inside get translucent inserts through which some parts of the sheet metal of the door can also be seen. FIA branding on the seat belts, and a start/stop button that has a race-car inspired flap too.

But the coolest party trick is the sound. The 'SonicSuite' Weeeeeeeeee that pumps out of Formula E cars can be heard every time you accelerate in the BE 6 Formula E edition.

It actually sounds like a grid start.

Performance is a 282 bhp (210 kW) power output which gives you a  0-100kmph real quick -- just 6.7 seconds -- which can be pushed all the way up to a max speed of 202 Kmph.

Under the hood (or chassis, technically), this beast packs a 79 kWh battery delivering a real-world range of 500 km. 

It also gets a 'race-mode' torque delivery designed for instant acceleration, so that traffic green light just became your personal flag drop. But please don't try this on your city roads.

The evening was not just about cars, it had star power and a 'little' surprise.

Reeti Nageshri and Gul Panag

The launch event was buzzing with energy, and it wasn't just because of the cars. Actor, producer, pilot and long-time auto enthusiast Gul Panag was present alongside Team Mahindra's Head of Business Operations and Strategy - Electric SUVs, Reeti Nageshri, adding some serious star power to the pit lane.

But amidst the high-tech reveals and the celebrity flashbulbs, Mahindra dropped something that genuinely stole the show, and it wasn't for the adults.

Meet the BE 6 Formula E Ride-On.

BE 6 Formula E Ride On fpor children

In a move I have honestly never seen an automotive company do at a major car launch, Mahindra unveiled a fully battery-run toy car edition for kids.

Priced at ₹18,000, this isn't your average plastic toy. It mirrors the actual SUV with mini aero flares and vibrant colours, and is battery operated. This ride-on version of the BE 6 Formula E will be available from April 2026, meaning the next generation of racers can start practising their racing lines in the living room.

This truly was a heartwarming, 'family-first' touch in an otherwise adrenaline-fueled event.

The rear of the BE 6 Formula E Edition

IMAGE: The cladding of the BE 6 Formula E Edition replicates the carbon fibre of the Mahindra Formula E Race car. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani & Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Now for the details on how to get one.

Mahindra has priced the FE2 edition at ₹23.69 Lakh, while the feature-loaded FE3 comes in at ₹24.49 Lakh.

Bookings open: January 14, 2026, and deliveries start a month later on February 14 (the perfect Valentine's date for petrolheads... or electro-heads).

If you want one, you'd better be quick. The first 999 customers get a 'Collector's Box' with memorabilia and a track-day experience at the MSPT in Chennai, and also get their name printed on the Mahindra Formula E race car, which will race at the London E-Prix.

And to push things further, three lucky winners will get tickets and paddock access to the London E-Prix in August 2026, meet the team and also get special roof decals for your BE 6 Formula E Edition.

Rajesh Karkera / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra Rolls Out India's Own Batmobile
Mahindra Rolls Out India's Own Batmobile
India's Own Lamborghini -- Now Under â'¹22 Lakh
India's Own Lamborghini -- Now Under â'¹22 Lakh
Legend Reborn: Tata Sierra 2.0 Unveiled
Legend Reborn: Tata Sierra 2.0 Unveiled
The 7-Seater EV That Redefines 'Base Model'
The 7-Seater EV That Redefines 'Base Model'
SUV contribution to overall sales may go past 70%: TaMo PV
SUV contribution to overall sales may go past 70%: TaMo PV

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

'Will watch Putin visit closely,' says German Ambassador to India4:41

'Will watch Putin visit closely,' says German Ambassador...

Putin's India Visit: Tougher Balancing Act for India10:50

Putin's India Visit: Tougher Balancing Act for India

Palak Tiwari's Style Moment You Can't Miss!1:03

Palak Tiwari's Style Moment You Can't Miss!

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO