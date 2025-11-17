A Legend Reborn: Tata Sierra 2.0 Unveiled

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
By Rajesh Karkera
November 17, 2025 16:51 IST

All eyes are now on November 25, when all the specs, varians and pricing will be made known.

November 15, and the legend is back!

For all of us who were growing up in the '80s and the '90s, the Tata Sierra was more than just a vehicle; it was an aspiration. 

With its dominant SUV stance and those unforgettable, cinematic rear windows, the 1991 original carved a permanent space in automotive history.

 

I remember one of my colleagues calling it the "Pope mobile" when he first sat in my Tata Sierra! 

Now, after years of wait, Tata Motors on November 15 officially unveiled the production ready version of the all-new Tata Sierra.

2025 Tata Sierra Unveiled

The grand "Sierra Brand Day" in Mumbai was not just the unveiling of a car, but a cultural event with fashion shows and live performances, the highlight being India's World Cup winning captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, walking the ramp as the showstopper wearing an outfit from designer Pranav Mishra's Tata Sierra x HUEMN line.

The message from Tata Motors is clear: the new Sierra retains the "heritage and distinctive design DNA," and is built for a new generation defined by "freedom, individuality, and the spirit of exploration".

Do see the launch video below, where you can see the exclusive Tata Sierra in Munnar Mist colour.

The Tata Sierra will be available in six specially named colours: Andaman Adventure (Yellow), Bengal Rouge (Red), Coorg Clouds (Silver), Munnar Mist (Grey/Green tinge), Mintal Grey and Pristine White.

The Tata Sierra Dashboard

The interior dashboard of the Sierra features a minimalistic, clean, and soft-to-touch look, and Tata has introduced a three-panel display that stretches all the way to the passenger side.

The start-stop button and 'more features' buttons are located on the right side of the steering wheel.

Tata Sierra interior 

At the rear, the XL panoramic sunroof takes precedence and creates a very roomy cabin. You get three headrests at the back, along with a foldable armrest which houses two cup-holders.

Tata Sierra rear

Just like the front DRLs, the rear also gets a continuous single-line LED taillight.

The 2025 Tata Sierra

The 2025 Tata Sierra gets five doors now and rides on 19-inch wheels. 

The blending of nostalgia and innovation in the new Tata Sierra has already made it a star, thrilling the youngsters at the unveiling, which was the notoriously dilapidated and reportedly haunted Mukesh Mills in Mumbai, site of the tragic 1982 fire.

The biggest date now is November 25, 2025, the official market launch. That's when Tata Motors will finally reveal the full variant lineup, detailed specifications and, of course, the pricing. Get ready for all the juicy details!

Rajesh Karkera / Rediff.com
