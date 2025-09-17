The Kia Syros HTX: Yay Or Nay?

While the Syros shines in many areas, its ride quality is a point of contention, notes Rajesh Karkera.

The Kia Syros, launched early this year, had shaken up the competitive sub-4-metre segment at launch, with critics praising its futuristic, feature-packed interior and generous space, especially in the rear seats.

Reviewers highlighted the premium materials as a new segment benchmark and lauded the cutting-edge technology, from the large integrated screens to the advanced safety features.

While the polarising exterior design and a mixed-bag ride quality were drawbacks, the consensus was that the Syros is a well-thought-out product that excels in comfort, space, and technology within the premium sub-compact SUV (well, I would never call it an SUV tho!) segment.

Then came the pricing.. a Rs 12,00,000 on road Mumbai for the base petrol variant, going up to almost Rs 22,00,000 lakh approx. For the top diesel variant. This made it quite an expensive product for what it was offering.

But now, after GST cuts, this sub-4-metre vehicle will get its price tag reduced by almost 1.86 Lakh.

So, let's take a look at the HTX Turbo Petrol Manual variant, which is just one level above the base variant and does aim to be the perfect blend of performance, features, and value at an on-road price of Rs 15,11,697/- approx in Mumbai.

Here is a detailed look at what this car offers.

Exterior Design: A Bold Statement

The most noticeable aspect of the Kia Syros is its design.

Unlike some of its curvy competitors, the Syros sports a bold, boxy silhouette that takes inspiration from its larger sibling, the EV9.

This is a design that you will either love or find a bit of a "bread box" in shape.

However, the unique, vertically stacked LED headlamps and a clean rear with distinct tail lamps ensure it stands out from the crowd.

The HTX variant's 16-inch alloy wheels add a touch of sporty elegance, and the generous 190mm ground clearance is a huge plus for tackling our diverse Indian road conditions.

Interior & Features: Space, Lots Of space!

Kia has a reputation for loading its cars with features, and the Syros HTX is no exception.

The cabin feels incredibly premium, with a clean and modern dashboard dominated by the impressive 30-inch Trinity Panoramic display.

This isn't just a gimmick; it seamlessly integrates a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

The HTX variant also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring you're always connected.

The sense of space inside is amplified by the panoramic dual-pane sunroof, which makes the cabin feel much airier.

A major highlight for this variant is the inclusion of front ventilated seats, a rare and much-appreciated feature in this segment, especially for hot Indian summers.

The second row is a particularly strong point, offering excellent legroom and the added practicality of an adjustable slide and recline function -- a true comfort-focused feature for rear passengers.

Engine & Driving Dynamics: Engaging and Practical

SEE it's performance. Video: Rajesh Karkera and Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

Under the hood, the Syros HTX gets a punchy 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

This is the same engine found in its cousins, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, and it is a proven performer.

Paired with a slick and smooth 6-speed manual gearbox, the Syros is genuinely fun to drive.

The clutch is light, and the gear throws are precise, making it easy to navigate through city traffic or enjoy a spirited highway drive.

In terms of performance, the engine provides ample low-end torque, which helps with quick overtakes, and has a strong mid-range for cruising.

While the ARAI-claimed mileage for this variant is about 18.2 kmpl, real-world numbers vary.

In daily Mumbai traffic, you can expect around 8 to 11 kmpl, depending on how you drive. Less if you are throttle happy. But on a highway like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, that number climbs to an impressive 18 to 21 kmpl.

Ride and Handling: A Mixed Bag

While the Syros shines in many areas, its ride quality is a point of contention.

The suspension setup feels a bit on the stiffer side.

On a car with just over 3,000 km on the odometer, bumps and undulations were quite noticeable in the cabin, which might be a concern for those prioritising a plush, comfortable ride.

This stiffness is perhaps a trade-off for its composed handling and minimal body roll, which makes it feel stable at higher speeds.

Final Verdict

The Kia Syros HTX Turbo Petrol Manual is a compelling package that ticks most of the boxes for an urban sub 4 metre vehicle.

Its bold design, feature-rich cabin and powerful, engaging engine make it a strong contender.

While the ride quality could be more comfortable, the car's strengths, especially its practical and spacious 2nd row interior with the dual pane panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, make it a good choice for anyone looking for a stylish, feature-packed, and fun-to-drive manual vehicle which does not take much of your parking space, and still manages to give you tonnes of legroom in the 2nd row!

All photographs: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff