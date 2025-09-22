Maruti Victoris: All-Rounder SUV With An Edge

In terms of safety, the Victoris has scored 5 stars in both GNCAP and BNCAP tests and that's a first for Maruti, observes Somnath Chatterjee.

IMAGE: Maruti Suzuki's new Victoris. All photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

We are climbing a steep hill and the Victoris that I am piloting is not throwing any tantrums yet as the AWD system makes sure it continues to soldier on.

In a typical front-wheel drive SUV, you would probably have wheelspin by now and getting stuck but a simple twist of the AllGrip rotary dial is enough for the Victoris to conquer this terrain with ease.

Maruti's new SUV is not just a city slicker as with an AWD system, it can cope with much more off-roading than you think.

It is a Swiss Army knife and is Maruti's biggest challenger to rival the ever-popular Hyundai Creta.

The AWD system consists of Auto, Snow, Sport, and Lock drive modes where you can choose to distribute power evenly and with you having complete control.

In standard auto mode, it is by default a front wheel drive car but will send power to all wheels when it detects lack of grip.

Pushing the Victoris across a hilly forest area, the ample ground clearance of 210mm also mean no uncomfortable scrapes and the approach/departure angle is reasonably good.

This is not a hardcore 4x4 with low-range but easily has more capability than its front wheel drive rivals.

The AWD comes with a standard 6-speed torque converter automatic and the 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offers just about enough punch to work off-road although the steering wheel mounted paddle shifters were put to good use to extract all the power.

The standard mild hybrid petrol engine is smooth and built for cruising

Back from our brief off-road adventure and on road, the Victoris settles into a comfortable cruise easily.

The standard petrol engine is a four-cylinder unit with 103bhp and 138Nm -- not the highest numbers but Maruti Suzuki knows a thing or two about petrol engines and that is evident here.

The powertrain is smooth and eager to rev while the gearbox is quick in terms of changes.

Tackling Jaipur traffic isn't an issue with a light steering and the smooth torque converter automatic not having any jerks.

It is only when presented with an open road that shows the relaxed nature of this powertrain as the engine feels strained when driven hard and you get the sense that this car likes to be driven with a laidback pace.

The other aspects include relatively nippy handling and a pliant suspension designed to cope with the worst that our roads can throw at it.

Passengers will not be tossed around and the ride quality is not bouncy at all with a polish in the way it drives.

A first for a Maruti Suzuki SUV is the inclusion of ADAS Level 2 features like Automatic Emergency Brake, Adaptive Cruise Control with Curve Speed Reduction, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, Rear Cross traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Alert.

Even on roads with less clear marking, the ADAS works well and the emergency brake is also not very intrusive.

Fuel efficiency which shames hatchbacks

The Victoris takes the fuel efficiency game further with the strong hybrid having an incredible 28.65 kmpl mileage figure while even the mild hybrid chips in at 21.06 kmpl.

The AWD is slightly less efficient at 19.07 kmpl though. In the real world expect efficiency to hover around 15 to 22 kmpl but that is still more than its rivals.

Feature packed interior and better materials used on the inside

Step inside and the doors open wide for easy egress/ingress along with a premium cabin design.

It is easily the plushest looking interior from Maruti laden with soft touch inserts on the dashboard as well as the door pad, plus with a layered pattern throughout the cabin.

Quality has taken a jump but the window controls seem to be the same as the other Maruti Suzuki cars but that aside, it does take the fight to its rivals in this department.

The main 10.1-inch touchscreen is slick and works well, being armed with the latest infotainment system including apps.

The feature list now includes a powered handbrake, a 360-degree camera with a crisp resolution, a Heads-up display plus an 8-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos along with an 8-way powered driver's seat.

The sunshade for the panoramic sunroof is also much thicker now and there is Alexa built-in too.

Other features include 64-colour customisable backlit ambient mood lighting system, a PM 2.5 air filter, climate control, 6 airbags, wireless charging with cooling and ventilated seats.

While the dual-tone colour scheme lends a sense of space, the rear seat legroom and headroom feels short on rivals and seating three passengers at the back would be a bit cumbersome.

The boot capacity is increased a bit over the Grand Vitara and there is a gesture powered tailgate opener too which works every time.

In terms of safety, the Victoris has scored 5 stars in both GNCAP and BNCAP tests and that's a first for Maruti.

Aggressive pricing makes this a good value SUV

Introductory pricing just about undercuts rivals with a 10.49 lakh starting price and the top-end hybrid being priced at Rs 19.99 lakh.

The AWD AllGrip range meanwhile starts at Rs 18.6 lakh. The Victoris is a clear attempt by Maruti to further bolster its SUV range and gain more market share while this time, it has made sure to pack in much more in terms of design or features.

The Victoris looks appealing inside out and is one of the best equipped SUVs in its class while the excellent efficiency of all the powertrains further makes it a strong contender.

However, the Victoris lacks a turbo petrol engine and space is clearly tight at the rear seat but we think as a complete package, this Maruti could be the right SUV to buy with your head and not your heart!

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff