Assam Becomes First State To Enter Oil Production

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Assam has become the first state in India to directly venture into oil production, following the discovery of hydrocarbons at the Namrup-Borhat block in 2025 -- a milestone that shifts the country's oil-sector dynamics and marks a bold step in the state's quest for greater control over its natural resources.

The discovery was made by the Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company Ltd. (AHECL), the state government's own exploration entity, which has been participating in India's OALP and DSF bidding rounds.

This marks the first time a state-run company has independently struck oil inside its own territory, historically a domain of central PSUs like ONGC and Oil India.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrating the breakthrough, described it as 'a defining step forward' as Assam moves to 'take charge of its energy future.'

The state government has long sought a greater say in hydrocarbon exploration, arguing that Assam must benefit more directly from the resources extracted from its soil.

Government officials say that the Namrup-Borhat discovery has reinforced the state's geological potential, located in the prolific Upper Assam oil belt known for high-quality reserves and historical production fields.

Early assessments suggest the presence of commercially recoverable hydrocarbons, though detailed reserve estimates will follow production testing.

Energy policy experts say Assam's entry into oil production reshapes the federal character of India's hydrocarbon sector.

For decades, upstream oil extraction has been controlled almost exclusively by central PSUs. Assam's breakthrough signals a new phase where states could play a more proactive role in exploration, revenue sharing, and operational control.

It also aligns with growing demands from resource-producing states for enhanced autonomy in the extractive sector -- a long-standing political and economic issue in India's north east.

Officials say the state's foray into oil extraction fits into a broader energy expansion plan, which includes: Large-scale thermal power development, including the proposed 3,400 MW plant in Dhubri; expansion of natural gas pipelines and city gas distribution, and increased focus on green and renewable energy projects.

The oil discovery is expected to attract new investments, generate skilled jobs and strengthen Assam's position as a key contributor to India's energy basket.

AHECL is now preparing for the appraisal and early-production phases at Namrup-Borhat, working with technical partners to fast-track testing and commercial output.

The state hopes that the project will not only enhance revenues but also pave the way for further state-led exploration blocks.

With this landmark discovery, Assam has become the first Indian state to step beyond policy advocacy and into direct oil extraction -- a precedent many other resource-rich states are now expected to watch closely.