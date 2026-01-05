HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Centre Okays First Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel Across Brahmaputra

Centre Okays First Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel Across Brahmaputra

By SABIR NISHAT
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 09:45 IST

x

The project is aimed at enabling faster movement of security forces and military equipment during exigencies, while also improving connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and other north eastern states.

Tunnel

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a first of its kind, India is set to build a twin-tube underwater tunnel across the Brahmaputra in Assam, with provision for both vehicular traffic and train movement, significantly enhancing strategic and civilian connectivity in the north east.

An inter-ministerial panel headed by the expenditure secretary has given in-principle approval for construction of a 15.8 km-long twin-tube tunnel connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh.

One of the tubes will include a single railway track, making it India's first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel.

 

Officials said the project is aimed at enabling faster movement of security forces and military equipment during exigencies, while also improving connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and other northeastern states.

Once completed, the tunnel will reduce travel time between Gohpur and Numaligarh from the current six-and-a-half hours to just 30 minutes. The distance will shrink dramatically from about 240 km to 34 km.

The overall project length will be 33.7 km, including the underwater tunnel, approach roads and railway track, at an estimated cost of around Rs 18,600 crore (Rs 186 billion).

The twin tunnels will be unidirectional, with two lanes each, and constructed at a depth of about 32 metres below the deepest bed level of the Brahmaputra.

As per the design, the tube carrying the railway track will not allow vehicular movement when trains are operating. Trains will run on electricity on a specially designed ballastless track.

The project cost will be shared by the ministry of road transport and highways, ministry of railways and the ministry of defence.

Officials said the proposal will now be placed before the Union Cabinet for final approval, which could come ahead of the upcoming Assam assembly elections. The project is expected to be completed within five years after the award of work.

Last year, the finance ministry had cleared a Rs 14,900 crore (Rs 149 billion) road-only tunnel across the Brahmaputra with an 80:20 funding pattern between the road transport and defence ministries.

However, following a policy decision to construct road-cum-rail tunnels wherever feasible, the government identified three such projects -- one across the Brahmaputra in Assam, another in the north east's 'chicken neck' corridor, and a third on the Maranahally-Addahole (Shiradi Ghat) stretch in Karnataka.

Officials said the inclusion of a railway track in one of the tunnels has led to the increase in project cost, but will significantly enhance long-term connectivity and strategic capability in the region.

SABIR NISHAT
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangla Unrest: Chicken Neck On India's Security Radar
Bangla Unrest: Chicken Neck On India's Security Radar
1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Between Guwahati, Howrah
1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Between Guwahati, Howrah
New LAC Road Revives Memories Of China's 1962 Push
New LAC Road Revives Memories Of China's 1962 Push
How Army Is Preparing For Future Wars
How Army Is Preparing For Future Wars
Theatre Commands Will Target China, Pakistan
Theatre Commands Will Target China, Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Turns Heads With Her Stylish Airport Look0:46

Mrunal Thakur Turns Heads With Her Stylish Airport Look

Fans Go Wild After Catching a Glimpse of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan!1:07

Fans Go Wild After Catching a Glimpse of Megastar Amitabh...

Trump en route to Washington after conducting strikes on Venezuela & capturing Maduro1:56

Trump en route to Washington after conducting strikes on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO