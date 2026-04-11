Chandrasekaran addresses Air India staff, stresses transformation & safety

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has reassured Air India employees of the Tata Group's unwavering commitment to the airline's ambitious transformation, emphasising safety, service quality, and operational excellence amidst current global challenges.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Air India/Instagram

Key Points Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran addressed Air India employees, acknowledging current challenges but reaffirming commitment to the airline's long-term transformation.

Chandrasekaran highlighted significant progress over four years, including hiring 17,000 employees, merging four airlines into two, modernising core systems, expanding the fleet, and improving customer experience.

The vision for Air India is to become a globally-competitive airline, connecting India to the world with consistent service quality and equal dignity for all passengers.

Safety is paramount and non-negotiable, sitting at the centre of every decision across operations, engineering, training, and customer experience.

Employees were urged to remain focused on execution and financial discipline amidst external pressures and operational disruptions, including those caused by the West Asia conflict.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran told an Air India employee townhall on Friday that the airline is operating through a challenging phase while its long-term transformation continues to advance, with a vision to ensure equal dignity for passengers in the first row and the last row of a flight.

The address comes at a time when Air India is dealing with leadership change after chief executive Campbell Wilson resigned in early April.

It came amid sustained execution pressures, heightened regulatory scrutiny following maintenance-related lapses, and operational disruption from the West Asia war.

The conflict has forced large-scale rerouting and cancellations, including around 2,500 flights to the region, with Air India operating close to 30 per cent of its normal West Asia schedule.

It shifted several Europe-bound services to longer southern routes via Africa, increasing flight times and fuel consumption.

Addressing employees at the Air India group headquarters and later meeting the broader leadership team, Chandrasekaran said the workforce had already demonstrated resilience in difficult conditions.

"Air Indians have shown great tenacity in dealing with a perfect storm, and we must continue with the same spirit that has been demonstrated," he said.

Commitment to Transformation

He reiterated strong backing from the promoter group, adding, "The Tata Group remains committed to Air India group. The board is fully supportive and will continue to work closely with the management team."

Chandrasekaran said the airline had reached a critical stage in its transformation journey, highlighting structural and operational changes underway over the past four years.

He added, "It has been an incredible four years, and Air India group has reached a critical stage of its transformation.

Over 17,000 employees have been hired and onboarded, four airlines have been merged into two, core systems are being modernised, the fleet is expanding, aircraft are undergoing major refurbishment, and our network and operational metrics continue to improve, resulting in a clear improvement in customer experience and net promoter scores."

Vision for a World-Class Airline

Reaffirming the long-term vision, he said the objective remains to create a globally-competitive airline rooted in service quality and consistency.

"We remain committed to building a world-class airline.

"Our vision is to connect India to the world, and to establish service standards where there is as much dignity and respect for the passenger in the last row as there is for the passenger in the front row," Chandrasekaran said.

On operations and priorities, Chandrasekaran mentioned safety as the most critical pillar.

"Safety is of utmost importance for Air India. It is non-negotiable and sits at the centre of every decision we take across operations, engineering, training and customer experience," he said.

He also acknowledged the external environment and near-term pressures facing the airline industry.

"While our future is bright and we have laid a solid foundation for our ambition, we are going through a challenging time, the impact of which is most visible in the airline industry."

He urged employees to remain focused on execution and financial discipline.

"What matters now is staying focused on execution. Our focus should be on what is within our control, where we can improve, be precise on costs and remain grounded in the reality of the situation."