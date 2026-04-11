Quick Commerce Hits Saturation in Metros, Profitability Challenged

India's quick-commerce sector is grappling with profitability issues in saturated metro markets, necessitating strategic shifts like network consolidation and diversification into non-grocery categories to sustain growth, according to a new report by Bernstein.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points India's quick-commerce industry is entering a complex phase, with saturation in metro markets impacting profitability, as customer behaviour has changed.

The top eight metros alone host over 3,800 dark stores, exceeding the estimated profitable capacity of 3,600, leading to intense overlap and competition.

Nearly 80 per cent of metro pincodes are served by three or more quick-commerce players, indicating significant concentration risk and diminishing returns.

To improve profitability, dark-store network consolidation or rationalisation is necessary, with some players like Blinkit and Swiggy pushing non-grocery categories for higher average order values.

Future growth in tier-1 and -2 cities remains uncertain due to challenges like lower population density, awareness, and spending power, with investments expected to have a slower ramp-up.

India's quick-commerce (qcom) industry, once defined by rapid expansion, is entering a more complex phase as saturation in metro markets begins to weigh on profitability, US-based research firm Bernstein said.

"QC (quick commerce) is a way of life in (India's) top-four cities already. (But) customer behaviour has changed," it added.

The sector has scaled quickly, with more than 5,700-6,000 dark stores operated by leading players including Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, Flipkart and Amazon as of April 2026, serving roughly 2,600 pincodes and about 230 million people, or around 17 per cent of India's population.

Concentration Risk in Metros

The rapid build-out has been particularly concentrated in large cities.

According to Bernstein's analysis, the top eight metros alone account for about 3,800 dark stores — already exceeding the estimated profitable capacity of around 3,600 stores.

This has led to intense overlap, with most urban pincodes served by multiple players.

The report said there is one store for 30,000 people and 100 per cent of metro pincodes have qcom coverage.

"Top-8 cities have 3,800+ dark stores of top-five players vs our estimated profitable-store-potential of 3,600 stores," said the report.

Bernstein said the industry is fighting for the same set of customers, as nearly 80 per cent of metro pincodes are served by three or more players, pointing to significant overlap and duplication.

"80 per cent of Metro pins have 3+ players," said the report.

This concentration risk is likely to have diminishing returns and may impact orders per store, frequency and average order values, pressuring profitability.

Way Forward for Quick Commerce

The Bernstein report suggests that dark-store network consolidation or rationalisation is necessary for improving profitability in metros.

One approach, adopted by Blinkit and Swiggy, is to push higher average order values through non-grocery categories to drive better margins.

Beyond metros, the next phase of growth lies in tier-1 and -2 cities, though this expansion remains uncertain.

While these markets offer headroom, they present structural challenges including lower population density, awareness and spending power.

"Tier-1 to tier-3 potential is still unproven," said the report. "We estimate 50 per cent of store potential there has also been met… key aspects like customer adoption curve, addressable wallet share and supply chain economics are still works in progress."

Bernstein said investments in distribution networks in tier-1 and smaller cities may be front-ended, with a slower ramp-up than in metros.