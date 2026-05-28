Industry Taskforce Calls For AI Curriculum Overhaul

An industry-led AI curriculum taskforce is advocating for a significant shift in technical education, emphasising practical experience and real-world applications to better prepare students for AI development.

Key Points An industry-led AI taskforce recommends shifting from lecture-based teaching to real-world industry use cases.

The taskforce suggests increasing practical exposure for engineering students from 25-30% to 40-75%.

Curriculum reform should include capstone projects and the use of low-code and no-code tools for AI solutions.

The taskforce recommends multiple entry-exit options for students, offering certificates, diplomas, and advanced diplomas.

Faculty readiness is crucial, with recommendations for train-the-trainer programmes and industry professional engagement.

An industry-led AI curriculum taskforce has recommended shifting the present lecture-based teaching system for technical education to learning from real industry use cases and enhancing practical exposure of students to equip them with better understanding of AI development, an official statement said on Thursday.

Increased Practical Exposure In AI Education

The task force has recommended a shift from the current 25â 30 per cent practical exposure to 40â 75 per cent, depending on the nature of the degree and the chosen specialisation by engineering students.

"Shift from lecture-based teaching to a learning anchored in real industry use cases from the first semester," the task force suggested.

High-Level Meeting Discusses AI Curriculum Reform

The recommendations of the task force were discussed during a high-level meeting held by electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Participants in the meeting included Nasscom President and Cognizant Foundation director, Rajesh Nambiar, Wipro Chief Operating Officer Sanjeev Jain, representatives from Wipro and TCS.

The task force conducted a baseline study of the existing Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) Computer Science and allied curricula in Indian educational institutions.

The exercise was undertaken in partnership with industry experts and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the statement said.

Gaps Identified In Current AI Curriculum

"While the study acknowledged that AI coverage in Indian curriculum has expanded, it identified significant gaps. These were in pedagogy, infrastructure, and practical exposure in fields such as Generative AI, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) and foundational model development," the statement said.

The taskforce has suggested that the industry exposure should be distributed across the programme through capstone projects, end-to-end AI solution engineering, and use of low-code and no-code tools.

Flexible Pathways And Faculty Readiness

It has recommended multiple entry-exit options for students, offering a flexible pathway that provides a certificate after year 1, a diploma after year 2, and an advanced diploma after year 3.

The taskforce has suggested that the curriculum reform must be matched by faculty readiness, the consultation placed faculty capacity building at the centre of the proposed roadmap. It has recommended structured train-the-trainer programmes, curated course content, standardised assessment frameworks, and modernised labs in-sync with current industry tools and platforms.

"Focused intervention was also recommended for engaging seasoned industry professionals as adjunct faculty. This draws on the proven model of premier business schools, to bring deep practitioner expertise into the classroom," the statement said.

Next Steps For AI Education Reform

The meeting concluded with consensus on four immediate next steps --estimation of requirements for compute, infrastructure, faculty and learner volumes at a national scale, engagement with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for formal adoption of the revamped curriculum, faculty development roadmap including industry-led training and parallel track for non-STEM disciplines.